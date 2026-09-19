Karnataka: Jamalabad Fort Reopens For Trekkers, 500 Visitors Allowed Daily

The famous Jamalabad Fort, also known as Narasimha Gada or Gadaikallu, in Dakshina Kannada's Belthangady taluk is set to reopen to tourists and trekkers from September 17. The Belthangady Wildlife Division has officially lifted the monsoon entry ban after inspecting the trekking trail and reviewing safety measures at the historic site. The reopening is expected to attract tourists and trekking enthusiasts keen to explore one of Karnataka's prominent historical and natural attractions.

Monsoon Entry Ban Lifted At Gadaikallu

Officials had restricted entry to Gadaikallu during the rainy season as the rocks and trekking trails become extremely slippery, increasing the risk of accidents. The restriction was imposed as a safety measure to protect tourists and trekkers.

Earlier, the department had also suspended entry in phases during the summer to prevent forest fires and facilitate the wildlife census.

The forest department had previously opened Gadaikallu to tourists on June 1, following which more than 1,000 people visited the site within a week. However, officials closed the fort again on June 14. Trekkers were allowed to return on July 8 after the rains subsided, but entry was restricted again when heavy showers resumed.

With rainfall now reduced, officials from the wildlife division inspected the trekking route and reviewed the safety arrangements. Following the inspection, the department gave the green light to reopen Gadaikallu to visitors from September 17.

Gadaikallu Has Major Tourism Potential

Gadaikallu is regarded as one of Karnataka's distinctive historical and natural attractions. The fort is located at an elevation of around 3,600 feet above sea level and is known for its historical significance, scenic surroundings and unique geographical features.

However, reaching the top requires visitors to climb around 2,000 stone steps. The demanding climb can make it difficult for senior citizens, children and people with physical limitations to reach the fort and enjoy the panoramic views.

Locals have been urging the government to develop Gadaikallu as a major tourism destination and establish a ropeway project to provide easier access to the top. They believe improved infrastructure could make the historical site accessible to a wider range of visitors while boosting tourism in the region.

Nearby Waterfalls Open For Tourists

Tourists can also visit nearby waterfalls such as Kadamagundi and Ermai in Belthangady taluk, as rainfall has reduced in the region. The waterfalls are currently flowing normally and remain accessible to visitors.

However, the temporary waterfalls along the Charmadi Ghat section have lost much of their force following the decline in rainfall.

Advance Registration Mandatory For Trekkers

The wildlife department has capped the daily number of visitors to control crowds and ensure the safety of trekkers. A maximum of 500 trekkers will be allowed to visit Gadaikallu each day.

Officials have made advance registration mandatory for all visitors planning to trek to the fort. Tourists and trekking enthusiasts are required to complete the registration process before visiting the site.