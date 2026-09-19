BJP Holds Review Meeting In Gorakhpur For 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

BJP Reviews Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Vinod Tawde, held a crucial review meeting at the regional party office in Gorakhpur with party MPs and MLAs on Friday. During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding the preparations and active participation of public representatives in the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Addressing the media after the meeting, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said, "Today marks the continuation of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'-running from September 17 to October 17-as called for by the BJP National President. We are running this campaign for a full month. Yesterday was the first day; while we prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and longevity, we also undertook blood donation drives to help the needy.”

Grassroots Outreach and Public Service

Pal detailed the extensive agenda of the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' following a high-level review meeting led by the party's state in-charge in Gorakhpur, emphasising a grassroots approach to public service, welfare distribution, and reaching out to the marginalised.“We organised these activities on PM Modi's birthday to help save lives; we distributed fruits in medical colleges and hospitals; and on Vishwakarma Jayanti, we empowered skilled artisans by providing them with the necessary tools and toolkits. We conducted a cleanliness drive and visited an old-age home,” he said.“A key point raised in this meeting was that we need to reach out-at the booth and 'Shakti Kendra' levels-to those who remain excluded from government schemes, and we should get the necessary forms filled out for them,” he added

Speaking about the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma stated, "In Gorakhpur, we welcomed and honored the BJP's state in-charge, Vinod Tawde, and co-in-charge, and received their guidance."

Countering Opposition Narratives

Highlighting the core agendas discussed in the meeting, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan Shukla emphasised the need for aggressive grassroots communication and countering opposition narratives. He said, "We discussed that we need to communicate the development achieved by Prime Minister Modi and Yogi ji to the people on the ground and engage new voters. We must expose the lies and narratives-such as AI-generated videos-being spread by the SP and Congress. They failed to deliver development when they had the opportunity."

Reacting to Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Prime Minister Modi's birthday, Ravi Kishan retorted, "He has a negative mindset. He has been informed in his party offices that the SP is heading for a disastrous defeat, which is why such statements are coming from him."

The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark Modi's birthday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)