Croatia's Water Tornado Stuns Rovinj Coast Dramatic Waterspout Caught On Camera

A dramatic water tornado, also known as a waterspout, was spotted off the coast of Rovinj in Croatia. The powerful vortex formed over the Adriatic Sea, creating a spectacular weather spectacle as stormy conditions swept across the region.

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