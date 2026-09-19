Nibe Group, French Naval Group Sign Mou For Modern Naval Technologies

Indian Nibe Group and French Naval Group on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday setting a formal framework for cooperation in a range of technological areas of mutual interest for modern Naval technologies in Shipbuilding, Defence Platforms and autonomous systems such as underwater drones, mine countermeasure vessels, underwater Submarine systems and technologies, naval weapon launching systems and their maintenance.

Strengthening India's Self-Reliance

According to an official release, this agreement highlights Naval Group and Nibe Group jointed effort to reinforce their commitment to strengthening India's self-reliance for its naval programs, under the flagship Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative.

Areas of Cooperation

With this agreement, both companies will cooperate in areas of expertise including underwater drones and their integration onboard submarines, future weapon-ready modular launching systems as well as mine countermeasure systems and engineering.

A Longstanding Partnership

With more than a decade of presence in India, Naval Group has consistently supported the Indian naval defence industry and established an extensive network of industrial partnerships. Drawing on this longstanding engagement, this new partnership with Nibe will leverage both companies' extensive experience and expertise, further enhancing both their combined value proposition and technological offering in support of the Indian Navy, a release said.

Leadership on the Agreement

“This agreement illustrates our shared commitment to develop sovereign, resilient, and future-ready naval capabilities in India and exemplifies our commitment to the Special Global Strategic Partnership shared between India and France,” said Marie-Laure Bourgeois-EVP, Sales & Marketing, Naval Group.

“Nibe's strong expertise in delivering integrated defence solutions that power India's strategic autonomy, backed by continued investment in the sector, will be an asset to the cooperation with Naval Group in order to provide the latest generation of naval technologies for the country," Ganesh, Nibe-Chairman and Managing Director of Nibe Group said. (ANI)

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