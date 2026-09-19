Cleanliness Drive, Awards Mark PM Modi's 76Th Birthday In Jaipur

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76, a Cleanliness Mega Rally and Cleanliness Award Ceremony were organised at the nomadic settlement in Jaysinghpura Khor under the joint auspices of Ghumantu Jati Utthan Nyas, Jaipur Metropolitan; Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York; and the Chandra and K K Mehta Family Foundation, New York. Hawa Mahal MLA Swami Balmukundacharya attended the program as the Chief Guest on Thursday.

Cleanliness Rally and Awards

Sarveshwar Sharma, Program Coordinator for the Ghumantu initiative, said that the Cleanliness Mega Rally was organised in the settlement with the objective of spreading Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through the rally, residents were encouraged to maintain cleanliness in their homes as well as in the surrounding areas.

He further stated that following the conclusion of the rally, a Cleanliness Award team comprising representatives of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, and the Chandra & K.K. Mehta Family Foundation, New York, visited individual homes throughout the settlement to inspect cleanliness and sanitation. Women from more than 100 homes that were found to be particularly clean and well-maintained were honoured with Cleanliness Awards.

RANA's Continued Support for Community Welfare

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Co-Regional Coordinator of the Ghumantu initiative, said that the Cleanliness Awards were presented by representatives on behalf of RANA President Prem Bhandari and the Chandra & K.K. Mehta Family Foundation. He added that Prem Bhandari has consistently supported social welfare and community-development programs organised in the nomadic settlement.

Despite residing in the United States, Bhandari continues to support initiatives aimed at the upliftment of the nomadic community. He also assists in organising employment fairs once or twice a year to help provide livelihood and employment opportunities to people in need. The initiative was aimed at increasing awareness about cleanliness among families in the settlement while encouraging positive competition, community participation and collective responsibility.

PM Modi's Birthday Celebration

At the conclusion of the program, MLA Swami Balmukundacharya marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by cutting a six-foot-long cake. Seventy-six lamps were also lit on the occasion of the Prime Minister's 76th birthday, accompanied by wishes for his long and healthy life.

MLA Commends PM Modi and RANA

In his address, MLA Balmukundacharya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never regarded public office as a reward, but rather as a responsibility requiring sustained effort, and has continued to serve in public life. He also said that he considered himself fortunate that RANA President Prem Bhandari, despite living in the United States, continues to support various public-welfare initiatives in his constituency. He acknowledged Bhandari's special support for the day's program as well.

A large number of members of the nomadic community participated in the program. The event conveyed a broader message of cleanliness, public participation, social awareness and community cooperation. Among those present on the occasion were Mahendra Jyotishi, Govind Sharma, Galav Bhag Coordinator Om Shrimal, Vijay Rawat, Hindu Amrishpuri, Dr. Krishna Chauhan associated with the Ghumantu initiative, Devilal of the Gonda Adivasi Samaj, Krishna Singiwal, and several other distinguished members of the community. (ANI)

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