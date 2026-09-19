Iphone 18 Pro, Iphone 18 Pro Max Now Available In India: Check EMI, Cashback, Offers And Storage Options

Apple has officially launched iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India, featuring new A20 Pro chip and upgraded triple-camera system. Prices start at Rs 1,64,900, with buyers able to utilize No-Cost EMI plans, upto Rs 15,000 cashback, and trade-in credits.

Apple's latest flagship smartphones-the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max-have officially gone on sale in India. Available in four storage tiers (256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB), prices start at Rs 1,64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 1,79,900 for the top-tier iPhone 18 Pro Max.

To help buyers manage the purchase cost, Apple has partnered with several major financial institutions to offer No-Cost EMI plans and cashback promotions. Both models feature the new A20 Pro processor and an upgraded triple-camera setup with 48MP main (variable aperture), 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto sensors.

Eligible credit cardholders (including American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank) can access 3-month or 6-month No-Cost EMI options. When combined with eligible card offers, buyers can also receive an instant cashback of up to Rs 15,000.

iPhone 18 Pro Storage: Price - 3-Month EMI (Approx.) - 6-Month EMI (Approx.)

256GB: Rs 1,64,900 - Rs 49,967/month - Rs 24,983/month

512GB: Rs 1,89,900 - Rs 58,300/month - Rs 29,150/month

1TB: Rs 2,39,900 - Rs 74,967/month - Rs 37,483/month

2TB: Rs 3,14,900 - Rs 1,04,967/month - Rs 52,483/month

iPhone 18 Pro Max Storage: Price - 3-Month EMI (Approx.) - 6-Month EMI (Approx.)

256GB: Rs 1,79,900 - Rs 54,967/month - Rs 27,483/month

512GB: Rs 2,04,900 - Rs 63,300/month - Rs 31,650/month

1TB: Rs 2,54,900 - Rs 84,967/month ---- Rs 42,483/month

2TB: Rs 3,29,900 ---- Rs 1,04,967/month ---- Rs 52,483/month

Customers looking to upgrade from an existing phone can take advantage of the Apple Trade-In program. Depending on the model, brand, and overall physical condition of the old device, buyers can receive up to Rs 81,500 in instant trade-in credit toward their purchase.