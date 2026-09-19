HAL Hands Over Indigenous HTT-40, LCA Tejas Naidu Lauds 'Aatmanirbharta'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday lauded India's rapid strides in indigenous manufacturing, stating that the nation's annual defence production is now nearly four times what it was in 2013-14. In a major boost to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', HAL officially handed over the first indigenous HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft and LCA Tejas FOC Trainers to the Indian Air Force, alongside delivering civil-certified Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH Dhruv NG) to Pawan Hans Limited.

'Seva through Science'

Extending his congratulations to the aerospace major, Naidu said, "My deepest congratulations to HAL. Under the leadership of PM Modi, it has given the nation the most important milestone in aerospace. It showcased the power of Aatmanirbharta of Bharat. The whole nation is celebrating the Seva Saptah program, and today HAL is making its contribution of Seva. And I call it Seva through Science."

Describing the milestone as a defining moment for the sector, Naidu added, "I see the handing over of these 'Made in India' platforms as one of the most historic advancements that we are going to see in Indian aviation and defence. This is not merely the delivery of these aircraft; it represents a monumental leap in our journey towards self-reliance, Atmanirbharta in aerospace manufacturing. From chips to ships, the vision that PM Modi has placed before the nation is now becoming a reality right in front of our eyes."

Defence Production Quadruples Since 2013-14

Highlighting the sector's growth, the Civil Aviation Minister noted, "India's annual defence production is nearly four times what it was in 2013-14, and today our armed forces meet around 80 percent of their requirements through indigenous procurement."

Using a cricket analogy to describe the robust transformation of India's military capabilities, he remarked, "In cricket, when you talk about defence, it is always about playing the right kind of defence so that you save the wicket. But in Indian defence, it is not only about saving the wicket, but about hitting the ball right out of the park."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended a multi-platform handover ceremony in Karnataka's Bengaluru. (ANI)

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