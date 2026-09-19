Indore Police Cite Verma Commission For Rahul Gandhi's Event Security

Police Seek 29-Point Details for Rahul Gandhi's Indore Event

Indore Police have sought details on 29 points from the Congress party as part of security and logistical arrangements for Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme scheduled to be held in Indore on Saturday, citing security standards outlined in the Justice JS Verma Commission report.

The Justice Verma Commission was constituted in 1991, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to examine security lapses related to the incident. The commission's findings and recommendations have since been referred to in the context of security arrangements for VIP programmes.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme featuring Rahul Gandhi is scheduled at Regional Park under Rajendra Nagar police station limits in the district on September 19.

Security Measures for Z-Plus Protectee

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Narendra Singh Rawat said the 29-point letter was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) team for Rahul Gandhi, who has Z-plus security.“We have given a 29-point letter to the ASL team and Jitu Patwari. Since Rahul Gandhi ji has Z-plus security, we have mentioned the standards applicable to him and the general standards followed for VIP security,” DCP Rawat said.

Logistical and Safety Arrangements

The official said the points include arrangements at the venue such as demarcated zones (D-area), sectors, barricading, stage specifications, electricity and water arrangements, medical facilities and other safety measures.

Crowd and Volunteer Management

“Secondly, we have also sought details about the expected number of attendees, their gender ratio and the manner in which they would reach the venue, including whether they would travel by buses or two-wheelers, to facilitate security and parking arrangements,” Rawat said. He further said that the Congress was also asked to provide a list of volunteers, with police seeking volunteers in proportion to the expected crowd. The official said such information would help ensure women's safety and smooth traffic management without causing inconvenience to the general public.

Route Finalisation and Sanitisation

On Rahul Gandhi's route to the venue, the police official said,“The Super Corridor had initially been selected, but the Congress later raised objections. Following this, the Ring Road was proposed as an alternative and has now been finalised after security checks. Since Rahul Gandhi ji has Z-plus security, the route should be sanitised, which means it should be a safe route and should undergo all necessary security checks. We also have to ensure that the movement of the crowd towards the venue does not merge with the route, otherwise it can lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the general public.”

Verma Commission Report Cited for Security Standards

Explaining the reference to the Verma Commission report, the cop said the Justice Verma Commission report was prepared after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and contains guidelines for VIP security arrangements.“It is an old report. It lists certain points for the police, administration and others about what needs to be taken care of during VIP security and such arrangements. We have referred to those standards while preparing these 29 points. We have not generated anything on our own,” DCP Rawat said.

NOC Contingent on Compliance

He added a meeting involving Rahul Gandhi's security team, ASL officials, Congress representatives, volunteers and police officers was held on Thursday, where the party agreed to provide the required information and certificates related to safety arrangements.“They will give us the details of the expected crowd, the volunteer list and certificates related to electricity safety and other arrangements. Once these are submitted, we will issue the NOC. As of now, we have not received the required information,” the officer said.

DCP further added that a final meeting was scheduled for Friday evening and expressed hope that the Congress party would submit the required details, following which NOC for the event would be issued. Asked whether permission could be withheld if the prescribed standards were not met, the officer said the safety and security of a Z-plus protected guest remained the police's“utmost priority”.“If any of the prescribed standards are not fulfilled, we will fix the responsibility on the organisers. If the organizers wish to proceed with the event on their own terms. Until all the standards are fulfilled, we will not grant clearance,” the officer added. (ANI)

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