Sukhu Govt Has No New Schemes, People Remember BJP's Work: Jairam Thakur

Addressing a conference of newly elected BJP representatives in the Shillai assembly constituency, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress government. He stated that although the Congress is currently in power in the state, the public still speaks only of the development schemes initiated during the BJP's tenure. He remarked that the current Sukhu government has not formulated a single new scheme in its three-and-a-half-year term; consequently, there is nothing for the public to remember it by. He emphasised that holding power is not as important as residing in the hearts of the people. He pledged that since the Hati community has established a bond with the BJP, the party would uphold it with complete dedication.

Thakur Alleges Vendetta Politics and Internal Congress Strife

Jairam Thakur alleged that the Sukhu government is gaining notoriety not for constructive work, but for halting development projects and shutting down institutions out of a spirit of vendetta. He noted that during the recently concluded Panchayati Raj and local body elections, Chief Minister Sukhu remained preoccupied with counting factions within the BJP. Taking a dig at the internal infighting within the Congress, he claimed that following the crushing electoral defeat, Congress high command leaders Kharge and Rahul Gandhi reprimanded the Chief Minister. "In an attempt to mask his own failure, Sukhu tried to shift the blame onto his ministers; however, the ministers held the Chief Minister directly responsible for the defeat and even recommended his removal from office. Now, a rattled Chief Minister is scrambling to save his position and shifting the blame for the defeat onto others; matters have reached a point where the former MLA son of a minister in his own government has leveled serious allegations against him regarding the sending of a briefcase (containing money) to Delhi, clearly indicating that corruption within the government is at its peak," he said.

Charges of False Guarantees and Mounting Debt

Jairam Thakur also targeted the Sukhu government over issues such as false guarantees, misleading claims of credit for the Kishau project, and rising debt. He stated that the Kishau project was finalised following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and the consensus of six states, yet Sukhu is unnecessarily taking credit for it. Clarifying the debt figures, the former Chief Minister noted that a loan of only Rs 19,600 crore was taken during his entire tenure, fueling continuous development, whereas the Sukhu government has raised Rs 50,000 crore in new debt in just three and a half years, pushing the state's total debt from Rs 69,600 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore; despite this, no development is visible on the ground.

Commitment to Hati Community

Addressing the people of Shillai, he reiterated his commitment to securing tribal status for the Hati community and asserted that the hard work of former MLA Baldev Tomar would not go in vain, and that the public would teach a lesson to the conspirators. Referring to the grand welcome he received, led by former MLA Baldev Tomar and the chants of "Hati ka Mama Jairam Thakur" (Jairam Thakur, the maternal uncle of the Hatis), he remarked that they are true hill-folk who honour a bond formed from the heart with utmost dedication.

At the conclusion of the event, Jairam Thakur expressed deep grief and paid tribute to the late Vinay Gupta, a former BJP District President and state spokesperson. Several prominent leaders and party workers, including MLA Reena Kashyap, former MLA Baldev Tomar, Zila Parishad Chairperson Shivani Verma, Vice-Chairperson Baldev Bhandari, Narayan Singh, and Dalip, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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