CISF DG Reviews Ops In Jharkhand, WB To Enforce 'Zero Coal Leakage'

In a decisive push to secure India's vital energy reserves and enforce the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) strict "Zero Coal Leakage" policy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan conducted a comprehensive three-day on-ground operational review of the coal-producing regions of Jharkhand and West Bengal from September 16 to 18.

Guarding the treacherous terrains of the coal belt, over 12,000 CISF personnel deployed across 10 units are currently engaged in a relentless battle against a long-thriving, organised coal mafia. Armed with advanced technologies like drone surveillance, the CISF said its personnel have been conducting surprise raids at odd hours, frequently braving violent mobs and hardened criminals.

The force further said the relentless and uncompromising enforcement of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) since July this year has recently resulted in the recovery of more than 10 thousand tonnes of coal worth crores of rupees and the apprehension of numerous vehicles and persons involved in the pilferage of Coal. Acknowledging the CISF's unparalleled operational success in reigning in the mafia, the Central government has recently entrusted the security of the highly sensitive Amrapali Mines to the force, which is set to take over the reins shortly.

Review in West Bengal and Inter-Agency Synergy

The DG CISF's tour began on September 16 at the ECL Sheetalpur unit in West Bengal. Accompanied by ADG (North) Binita Thakur and other senior officers, he held high-level coordination meetings with the ECL management and the Commissioner of Police, Asansol-Durgapur. The discussions centred on tightening the noose on illegal mining through seamless inter-agency synergy. Addressing a massive Combined Sainik Sammelan, the DG lauded the troops for standing as a bulwark against the plunder of national wealth. He also took the opportunity to sensitise the jawans about emerging modern threats, particularly cyber frauds and online gambling, while strongly advocating for mental well-being and a healthy work-life balance.

Strategic Dialogue and Troop Engagement in Dhanbad

The momentum continued at BCCL Dhanbad on September 17 and 18. Following a Guard of Honour and a tree plantation drive promoting environmental conservation at Koyla Nagar, the DG held a direct dialogue with over 400 jawans during another Sainik Sammelan. Breaking formal barriers, he shared an informal lunch with the personnel, listening intently to their ground experiences and challenges. Later, a high-level strategic meeting with the CMD of BCCL, the SSP of Dhanbad, and the local administration was convened to chalk out future roadmaps to make the Zero Coal Leakage policy an absolute reality on the ground.

Partnership for Advanced Training

Demonstrating a forward-looking vision, the DG concluded his tour by visiting IIT (ISM) Dhanbad on September 18. He held productive discussions with the institute's management regarding an upcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership will design specialised short-term courses on 'Mining Safety and Security' and 'Cyber Security' for CISF personnel, ensuring the force remains technologically and tactically superior to criminal networks.

A Resounding Message of Security

The high-profile visit served as a massive morale booster for the deployed troops. It sent a resounding message across the region: backed by stringent laws, modern technology, and unwavering courage, the CISF remains the ultimate guardian of India's energy security. (ANI)

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