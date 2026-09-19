Crowdstrike Gets Higher Targets From Bofa, Stephens - Guardian And Expanding AI Security Market Drive Analyst Confidence



BofA raised its CRWD target to $260 from $230 and kept a 'Neutral' rating.

BofA said Falcon Guardian is“setting the industry standard” for AI detection and response. Stephens raised its target to $280 from $260 and maintained an Overweight rating.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) drew price-target hikes from BofA and Stephens following a string of AI-focused announcements at its annual flagship cybersecurity conference, Fal, according to TheFly.

BofA raised its price target on CRWD stock to $260 from $230 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating, saying the announcements have“cemented” CrowdStrike's position at the forefront of AI security, per TheFly. The firm singled out Falcon Guardian, saying the product is setting the industry standard for AI detection and response.

Stephens raised its target on the stock to $280 from $260 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating. The firm cited an expanding AI-driven cybersecurity market, continued benefits from industry consolidation and CrowdStrike's position as“one of a select number of strategic cybersecurity platform providers," according to TheFly.

Falcon Guardian Takes Center Stage At Fal

CrowdStrike introduced Falcon Guardian at Fal as an AI Detection and Response platform designed to monitor and control AI agents while they are running. It can discover AI agents, monitor their actions, enforce access controls, and detect malicious or compromised behavior across endpoints, cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and browser environments.

The cybersecurity technology company also expanded its OpenAI partnership, bringing Guardian protection to ChatGPT Codex agents while integrating GPT-5.6 Cyber into parts of the Falcon platform for cybersecurity risk assessment and analysis.

CrowdStrike Broadens Its AI Security Stack

At the Fal event, CrowdStrike also expanded Falcon across Google Cloud's enterprise AI ecosystem, including Guardian integration through Google Agent Gateway and new integrations with Gemini Enterprise for security operations and AI governance.

The company separately introduced an Agentic Identity Provider to establish trusted identities and control access for AI agents, while its new SafeMind system combines offensive and defensive AI models for cybersecurity.

Retail Sentiment Around CRWD Stock

Retail sentiment around CRWD turned 'bearish' on Stocktwits, amid high message volumes. CrowdStrike shares were trading more than 3% lower on Friday at the time of this writing.

CRWD stock retail sentiment on September 18 as of 11:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, CRWD stock has more than doubled, surging over 108%. In comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which holds CrowdStrike shares, has risen more than 40% over the same period.

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