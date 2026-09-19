ASI Shot Dead In Amritsar Sukhbir Badal Slams Punjab Law And Order

SAD President Slams Punjab's Law and Order

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday launched a sharp attack over the law and order situation in Punjab after an ASI was shot dead in Amritsar. Speaking to the media, Sukhbir Badal said the law and order situation in the state was“so bad”, referring to the killing of an ASI and a bomb blast.“Just look at what is happening. They killed an ASI. Today, a bomb was found. A bomb went off right here. I feel like around 25 bombs have gone off in the last five or six months. There are thefts, robberies, and people are getting kidnapped,” he said.“Drugs are in every home. These looters from Delhi have just taken over and settled right here. The people of Punjab are going to take their land back now,” he added.

Congress Leaders Express Concern

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed condolences over the killing of ASI Harjit Singh while on duty in Amritsar. He wrote on X,“The fatal shooting of ASI Harjeet Singh, while on duty in Amritsar, is extremely tragic and alarming. I express my condolences to his bereaved family. On September 11, ASI Jaswant Singh was also shot at, and he was injured.”

He further wrote,“The occurrence of such incidents within a single week serves as a serious warning. When those entrusted with the responsibility of public safety are themselves unsafe, it is natural for questions to arise regarding the state's security and law and order situation.”

Former DGP Notes Pattern of Violence

Speaking to ANI, Former DGP Vikram Singh said the killing of a police officer was shocking and expressed concern over the manner in which ASI Harjit Singh was gunned down. "The murder of a police officer is shocking in itself, but the manner in which he was gunned down is even more concerning. It brings back memories of the extremist violence Punjab witnessed in the past. Unfortunately, the violence does not seem to be ending. There is also the case of Sahilpreet Singh, who had gone out for a walk after dinner and was similarly shot dead by two assailants on a two-wheeler. These incidents suggest a pattern of motorcycle-borne attackers carrying out targeted killings, along with blasts near police stations and other violent incidents,” he said.

He also referred to shootings in Jalalabad and Fazilka and a firing incident outside a Punjabi singer's residence earlier this month, saying these incidents pointed to concerns over the law and order situation in Punjab.

Leader of Opposition Questions Govt

Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said police personnel were being killed under the present state government. He also questioned the BJP national president over what guarantee had been offered to the people of Punjab during his visit to Pathankot. "What guarantee have you (Nitin Nabin) offered to the people of Punjab? Drones are crossing the border daily, bringing in narcotics and weapons. As for the Chief Minister, everyone has known for four and a half years that he is unfit for the job. He has brought the state to a point where no Punjabi feels safe, and Punjab is deteriorating on all fronts.”

CM Announces Ex-Gratia for ASI's Family

These remarks come after ASI Harjit Singh, on patrol duty, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Hakima police station area of Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh's bereaved family.

The ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore will be given by the government to the fallen officer's family along with an additional insurance payout of Rs 1 crore. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)