Yuvraj Singh Proud Of Student Abhishek Sharma's Record T20I Century

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt congratulatory message for his student, Abhishek Sharma, after the young batter smashed a record-breaking century against Afghanistan in a T20I match. In a post on Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Many congratulations sir Abhishek on the fastest 100 in T20 cricket! I had no doubt that with your talent and hard work, you would achieve this one day. This is just a start of many records to be broken."

Record-Breaking Knock

Yuvraj also advised Abhishek to stay grounded, remain humble, and keep trusting the process in his cricketing journey. "Once a great man said, 'When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones. Let the bat do the talking', and that's exactly what you're doing. Proud of you! Stay humble and keep following the process. @abhisheksharma_4," he added.

Abhishek smashed 108 off just 34 balls, including a record-breaking 31-ball century, as India posted 221 for seven after being asked to bat first. The left-hander was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his performances.

India's Emphatic Win

India then bowled Afghanistan out for 94 in 14.1 overs, with Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming three wickets each. The 127-run margin was Afghanistan's heaviest defeat in T20Is, while their total was their lowest against India in the format. The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

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