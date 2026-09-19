Happy Birthday Prime Minister: Narendra Modi's Daily Diet And Healthy Food Secrets OUT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stays highly active all day. He follows a very strict and healthy diet plan. The Prime Minister includes five specific traditional foods in his daily meals. You can check his favourite food items here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows very healthy food habits. He gives top priority to traditional Indian meals. The Prime Minister regularly eats healthy items like drumstick leaves, makhana, millets, sea buckthorn, black rice, and Indian avocado. PM Modi mentioned many times in the past that he loves parathas made with drumstick leaves. Drumstick leaves pack a lot of iron, calcium, and antioxidants. People call it a highly nutritious food for this reason.

PM Modi eats makhana regularly for good health. People also call it foxnut. Makhana gives high protein and calcium but keeps calories low. PM Modi suggested many times that people should eat makhana instead of packet snacks. The Prime Minister also eats millets like ragi, jowar, and bajra. These grains contain high dietary fiber. Indians eat these grains for thousands of years. PM Modi highlighted their importance on global stages when the world celebrated 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

PM Modi happily eats sea buckthorn from the Himalayan regions. This fruit contains high levels of Vitamin C. Experts say that we need more research on its exact health benefits. The Prime Minister also consumes black rice. Black rice contains anthocyanins. These compounds help with digestion, blood sugar control, and heart health. Indian avocados also gained huge popularity among people recently. You can easily add these nutrient-rich foods to your daily meals in the right amounts.