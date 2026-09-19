Rebel TMC MLA Confident Of Getting Party Name, 'Jora Phool' Symbol

Rebel TMC MLA and chief whip of his faction, Akhruzzaman on Friday claimed that the breakaway leaders comprise "original Trinamool Congress" and expressed confidence that the Election Commission would eventually allow it to retain the party's original name and the symbol 'Jora Phool' (twin flowers on grass).

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Akhruzzaman said the interim order of the Election Commission was not permanent and asserted that his faction had the support of a majority of the party's elected representatives and workers.

'We are the original Trinamool Congress'

"We are the original Trinamool Congress. We are the All India Trinamool Congress. We are the real owners. This is because the majority of MLAs, the vast majority of three-tier panchayat members, and the people who built the Trinamool Congress's leadership across the state-over 80 percent of them-stayed with us," he said.

"We've asked the Election Commission to let us keep our Trinamool Congress and the Trinamool Congress's 'Jora Phool' on the grass. Today, since this is an interim order, we're confident and we hope the 'Jora Phool' on the grass will stay with us, and the All India Trinamool Congress will stay with us. It's just a matter of time-wait and see," he added.

ECI allots new names, symbols to factions

The ECI has barred both rival TMC factions from using the "All India Trinamool Congress" name and the "Flowers and Grass" symbol, allotting the Mamata faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" with the "Football Player" symbol, and the Arup Roy-led faction the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" with the "Envelope" symbol.

Rebel MLA calls Mamata Banerjee a 'traitor'

Akhruzzaman also hit out at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "If anyone's name has to be written in history as a traitor, it has to be Mamata Banerjee. We aren't traitors. We just wanted to save the Trinamool Congress and keep it going. We will nurture the 'Jora Phool' on the grass," he said.

If she really wants to fight against the BJP, then support our candidate in Nandigram," he added while questioning as to why former Bengal CM did not contest from Nandigram.

Banerjee had earlier announced that her faction would support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram, calling Congress a "sister party" and saying the decision was in the larger interest of the country and to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Questions claims on cabinet corruption

Zman also questioned Banerjee's claims regarding alleged corruption among her ministers. "She says that 90 per cent of her ministers were corrupt and that they joined us to save themselves. If 90 per cent of her cabinet members were corrupt, then she must answer for it. She was the Chief Minister and should have known about it," he said.

On Election Commission's interim arrangement

On the Election Commission's interim arrangement, Akhruzzaman said his faction had submitted three symbols from the poll panel's list and was allotted the envelope symbol. "We had been asked by the Election Commission to choose three symbols from a list. We selected three symbols, including the envelope, and the Election Commission allotted the envelope to us," he said.

"We wanted to save the Trinamool Congress, not destroy it. We will ensure that the twin flowers on grass remain protected. We have faith in the Election Commission. When the final judgment comes, the twin flowers on grass symbol will remain with the All India Trinamool Congress, and us will remain with us," he added.

Nandigram, Rejinagar by-elections

The Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9. Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan from Nandigram, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri and the BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath.

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday claimed that its Nandigram Assembly bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested "within just a few hours after Mamata Banerjee extended her support to him". (ANI)

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