Saket Court Takes Cognisance Of Charge Sheet In Domestic Help Murder

Saket Court on Friday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Dr Manish Gupta in a domestic help murder case. Delhi Police filed the charge sheet on September 14.

This chargesheet has been filed in Saket court against accused Dr Manish Gupta for the alleged offence of murder. This case pertains to the murder of a domestic help in the Mount Kailash area under Amar Colony Police Station on June 18 this year.

Court Proceedings

Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Deepika Thakran took cognisance of the charge sheet on Friday and supplied the copy to the counsel for the accused. Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari appeared for Manish Gupta and received the copy of the charge sheet.

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet of more than 300 pages. Now the matter has been listed on September 24 for the scrutiny of documents and further proceedings.

Details of the Alleged Murder

An FIR was lodged at Amar Colony police station. Manish Gupta was arrested after the alleged murder of domestic help.

It is alleged that the maid Meena Haldar was stabbed to death by the accused at his residence in the Mount Kailash area on June 18. Her body was found in a pool of blood on a rooftop. (ANI)

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