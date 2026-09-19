Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees Perform Ganpati Visarjan In Srinagar

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country, from north to south and east to west, with great fervour and enthusiasm. On Friday, devotees gathered along the banks of the Jhelum River to perform Ganpati visarjan, marking the conclusion of the festivities with prayers, devotion and traditional rituals. Before visarjan, devotees performed puja at the Shiv Temple in Indira Nagar.

On organising Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Mohit Bhan told ANI, "We all prayed for the well-being of everyone living in Kashmir. We prayed to Lord Ganesha to remove the difficulties from everyone's lives. Whether the problems are related to health, employment, finances or mental distress, we prayed that Lord Ganesha bless everyone and help alleviate their hardships."

Celebrations in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai's iconic Ganpati pandals are drawing a star-studded crowd, with celebrities making appearances across the city. On Friday afternoon, Bollywood's star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings, marking a special moment as the couple prepares to welcome their second child together.

The couple made a striking appearance at the temple in coordinated shades of purple and earthy tones. Deepika wore an intricately embellished traditional ensemble as she remained careful of keeping her baby bump guarded, while Ranveer complemented her in a rich purple kurta with white trousers. (ANI)

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