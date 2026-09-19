Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Heritage Clubs In 75 CM-Shri Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the establishment of Heritage Clubs in 75 CM-Shri government schools. The initiative has been launched by the Delhi Government's Department of Art, Culture & Languages and the Delhi Archives to connect students with Delhi's rich historical, cultural, architectural and documentary heritage.

Connecting Students with Delhi's Heritage

Under the Heritage Clubs, various practical and student-centric activities will be organised for students, including heritage walks, visits to archives and museums, digital storytelling, traditional arts and heritage festivals.

The initiative aims to encourage students to understand and experience the history and culture of Delhi beyond textbooks and play an active role in heritage conservation.

'Merely Reading History is Not Enough': CM Rekha Gupta

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that every school activity, initiative and page of a book holds significance in shaping a child's future. She said the Heritage Clubs will serve as a medium to directly connect students with the city's rich heritage.

"Merely reading history is not enough; connecting children to their roots is essential," the Chief Minister said.

Gupta said that ensuring education, safety and a better environment for children is a collective responsibility. She said Delhi, being the national capital, has an incredibly rich history with memories associated with different historical eras, cultural traditions, religious sites, monuments and architectural heritage.

Through Heritage Clubs, students will get the opportunity to witness, understand and experience their city's history and heritage firsthand instead of merely reading about it in books.

The Chief Minister said understanding Delhi's heritage goes beyond reading history and involves understanding one's city and roots. She said students should know the significance of historical buildings and sites around them and understand their connection with Delhi's history.

"There are many chapters of history that have not yet adequately reached children; Heritage Clubs will provide them with the opportunity to learn about, understand, and reflect upon these chapters," Gupta said.

She added that the nation should move forward with a strong sense of identity while embracing its heritage. The Heritage Clubs will help develop a sense of connection among children towards the country, their roots and their heritage.

Future Plans and Government Vision

She said the initiative may appear to be a small step, but it has the potential to instil a sense of responsibility among children towards understanding and preserving heritage.

Gupta further said that more initiatives and facilities will be introduced for students and teachers in the future. She also highlighted the government's efforts to improve facilities in Delhi government schools.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned equipping Delhi's government schools with facilities that rival private schools. She said the Delhi government is working towards improving government schools in terms of amenities and the academic environment.

She said children should be empowered and made confident enough to understand their surroundings, face challenges, develop solutions and navigate situations in life wisely.

Gupta added that collective efforts are required to address gaps related to infrastructure, teacher facilities, school environment and systems supporting the overall development of children.

A Push for Delhi's Cultural Identity

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, special priority is being given to art, culture, education, students and Delhi's heritage.

"A key objective of the government is for Delhi to establish itself not only as the nation's political capital but also as its startup and cultural capital," Sood said.

He said Delhi has a rich and diverse history, but many significant aspects of its unique identity and local heritage have faded from public discourse over time. Through Heritage Clubs, students will get an opportunity to learn about Delhi's glorious history, freedom struggle, heroes, art, culture and local traditions.

Delhi Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said Delhi's history extends beyond Mehrauli and the Red Fort, and students will now discover the city's true and extensive cultural legacy.

The event was attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra, Secretary of the Department of Art, Culture & Languages K. Mahesh, Director of Education Ankita Anand, along with teachers and principals from CM-Shri schools. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)