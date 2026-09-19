“Had No Idea”: Former NRI Says Moving Near Kids School Didn't Solve Bengaluru Traffic, Sparks Online Debate

Bengaluru's traffic woes continue to frustrate residents, with lengthy daily commutes becoming a concern even for families who have deliberately chosen homes close to their children's schools. Gaurav Dixit, who moved back to India from Sweden four years ago, recently shared his experience on X, saying that despite planning the move specifically to reduce travel time, Bengaluru's traffic continues to affect their daily lives.

Dixit said his family chose the school first and then selected a nearby housing society in an effort to minimise their daily travel. However, he suggested that the decision has not completely shielded them from the city's persistent traffic problems.

4 years ago we moved back from Sweden to India (Blr). We planned to survive Blr traffic stories by picking the school (Inventure) first & then closest housing society(PLH) near it no idea that still this is how daily life will be @ndtv @krishnabgowda @blrcitytraffic #Varthur Gaurav Dixit (@gauravdixit_) September 17, 2026

Why Did Gaurav Dixit Move Closer To School?

Dixit was responding to Ritish Reddy, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who recently highlighted the city's traffic problems on social media. Reddy had complained that his daughter regularly spends around two hours in traffic in the Varthur area while returning from school.

The CEO of Zluri also claimed that children travelling from Whitefield spend more than two hours commuting a distance of just 5 km every day.

Dixit agreed with Reddy and explained that his family had anticipated Bengaluru's traffic challenges before moving back from Sweden.

"4 years ago we moved back from Sweden to India (Blr). We planned to survive Blr traffic stories by picking the school (Inventure) first & then closest housing society(PLH) near it no idea that still this is how daily life will be"

He said that despite living close to his children's school, traffic continues to remain a part of their everyday experience.

Social Media Reacts To Bengaluru Traffic

Dixit's post triggered reactions from other social media users, with several people sharing their experiences of traffic in Varthur and surrounding areas.

One user commented: "The situation in vaathur and surrounding area was like since a decade. Sorry!!"

The situation in vaathur and surrounding area was like since a decade!!

- Nishant (@precisemindz) September 18, 2026

Second user commented: "Do go back to Sweden. This constituency's traffic, unplanned growth, and the leaders it keeps electing are not a mystery. Neither is the ingratitude."

Third user commented: "Neighbor of mine moved from US to Bangalore for their start-up. Went back to US in 2 years thanks to ever worsening traffic outside PLH and Varthur in general."

Neighbor of mine moved from US to Bangalore for their start-up. Went back to US in 2 years thanks to ever worsening traffic outside PLH and Varthur in general

- Calbert (@malthnks) September 17, 2026

The discussion highlights continuing concerns among Bengaluru residents about traffic congestion, lengthy commuting times and the impact of rapid development on daily travel, particularly in areas such as Varthur and Whitefield.