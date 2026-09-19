MP Launches Scheme For Free Registration Of 50 Lakh Rural Properties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday launched the 'Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nispadan Evam Panjiyan Yojana-2026' in Indore as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' being organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The scheme was launched during a programme organised at Gandhi Nagar Ground, Indore, where beneficiaries were also provided with documents of free registration of their properties under the initiative.

Free Registration for 50 Lakh Rural Properties

Under the campaign, around 50 lakh privately owned properties in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh will be registered free of cost, aimed at providing rural citizens with legal rights and secure ownership of their properties. CM Yadav said the month-long campaign would cover all 55 districts across the state, with Patwaris visiting households to facilitate the registration of properties.“In all 55 districts of the state, if someone has built a PMAY house or a private house, a campaign will be conducted for one month, from September 17 to October 17, to get all such houses registered. Patwaris will go door to door and facilitate the registration of the properties,” the CM said.

He added,“This registration and this plot of land is not merely a piece of land; your house, your field and your homestead are pieces of your heart, more precious than life. We have been establishing our households there through our fathers and forefathers. There is a deep emotional attachment to such places. Today, we have got an opportunity to honour that sentiment. You are receiving a document of rights that will help preserve the memories of your ancestors and your family's legacy as a valuable asset for generations.”

Earlier, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh was the first state in the country to decide to provide free registration of plots belonging to citizens in rural areas.“Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to take the decision to provide free registration of plots belonging to citizens in rural areas. This campaign is an important initiative towards connecting the Prime Minister's birthday with the resolve of public service and good governance,” the Chief Minister said.

Scheme Implementation and Monitoring

According to an official release, under the Swamitva Yojana, rights records have been prepared for abadi land in rural areas across the state. So far, 68.47 lakh rights records have been prepared in 41,568 villages. Under the scheme, rights records of around 50 lakh private properties will be registered free of cost. Citizens will not be required to pay any stamp duty or registration fee.

Camps to be Held in Three Phases

To simplify and facilitate the process, special camps will be organised at the village and panchayat levels. These camps will be held across the state in three phases. The first phase will be held from September 17 to 19, the second from September 24 to 26, and the third from October 1 to 3. The concerned districts will inform beneficiaries about the camps.

Officials Appointed for Local-Level Registration

The government has appointed Patwaris as Execution Officers, while Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue Inspectors, PCOs and ADEOs have been designated as Registration Officers. This will enable the registration process to be completed at the local level.

Senior officials at the district level will undertake regular monitoring and field reviews to ensure that the campaign is completed within the stipulated timeline. The statewide campaign is targeted to be completed within one month. A dedicated state-level helpdesk will also be made available to provide information and assistance related to the scheme. (ANI)

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