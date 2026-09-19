David Beckham Backs Lionel Messi For Record-Extending 9Th Ballon D'or

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has backed his club and Argentina legend Lionel Messi for his record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or win, saying that nobody is doing the things he has done at the age of 39 in the sport. Messi was amongst the 30 nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or award, with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo being absent from the list for the fourth successive year.

Beckham spoke to the media after Inter Miami's Campeones Cup win over Cruz Azul. In his club's 2-0 win, Messi delivered a goal and assist, winning the 49th major trophy of his illustrious career. The goal was also his 100th goal for Inter Miami. Messi's masterclass comes just days after he announced his international football retirement after a bittersweet FIFA World Cup, as despite an individually excellent campaign (eight goals, four assists), his side finished runners-up to Spain, losing 1-0.

Beckham on Messi's Candidacy

"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he has had, there is no one at 39 that is doing that, and doing it at that level. He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it," Beckham said of Messi, according to Goal.

Casemiro Echoes Sentiments

Casemiro, who scored off Messi's assist, agreed with the sentiments of former England captain. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United stalwart urged the fans to enjoy whatever is left of Messi's football as he is in the final phase of his career.

"We have to enjoy this because we don't know how long we'll have it," Casemiro noted. "What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible. He remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS," he signed off. (ANI)

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