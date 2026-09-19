Developed India Taking Shape Under PM Modi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying the entire nation is filled with joy and happiness and asserting that a developed and self-reliant India is taking shape under his leadership.

Chouhan said PM Modi has a cherished place in the hearts of crores of Indians and has enhanced the country's prestige on the global stage. He also said that every moment of the Prime Minister's life is dedicated to serving the country and its people.

A Leader for the People

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The entire nation is filled with joy and happiness. We honor a leader of the masses, one who holds a cherished place in the hearts of crores of Indians and has elevated the country's prestige on the global stage. Under his leadership, a developed and self-reliant India is taking shape. Every moment of his life is dedicated to serving Mother India and her people; his very breath is devoted to the nation and its citizens. We salute such a leader."

Chouhan Visits Telangana Village

The Union Minister said that on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, he decided to visit Timarpur village in Telangana and interact with 'Lakhpati Didis' and farmers. "Today, we decided to visit Timarpur village in Telangana to interact with the 'Lakhpati Didis' and hold discussions with our farmer brothers, thereby kindling a flame of blessings. May Modi-ji enjoy a long life and continue to serve the nation. Thank you," Chouhan said.

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, becoming the first Prime Minister born after India's Independence.

The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark Modi's birthday. Several BJP leaders and chief ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, have also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

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