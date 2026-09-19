Satinder Sartaaj's New Song 'Guzarish' Blends Sufi And Romance

Singer Satinder Sartaaj has come up with a new song, 'Guzarish'. Written, composed and sung by Satinder Sartaaj, 'Guzarish' carries his signature poetic sensibility and musicality, blending the depth of Sufi expression with the tenderness of romance. The song beautifully portrays how a beloved's presence can bring an indescribable sense of peace and happiness.

The music video, directed by Sandeep Sharma, brings the romance of 'Guzarish' to life through a regal, old school visual world steeped in timeless charm. Set against an elegant aesthetic, the video follows Sartaaj as he finds himself falling for a beautiful woman, with his admiration and affection unfolding through his soulful performance for her.

Satinder Sartaaj on the Song's Emotion

Speaking about the song, Satinder Sartaaj in a press note shared,“'Guzarish' is a song about the simplest yet most beautiful feeling, the desire to see someone you love. Sometimes, just the thought of meeting that person can fill your heart with happiness. I wanted to bring that feeling into the song through its melody and emotions, keeping it honest and relatable. I believe the beauty of music lies in how it allows each listener to connect with their own memories and feelings. I hope 'Guzarish' brings a little warmth to everyone who listens to it and becomes a part of their own love story.”

Music video for 'Guzarish' is available on T Series YouTube channel. (ANI)

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