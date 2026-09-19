DUSU Polls: HC Warns To Stop Vote Count Over Violence, Hooliganism

The Delhi High Court on Thursday warned that it may stop the counting of votes and declaration of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results if the authorities fail to take effective action against alleged violence, hooliganism and other violations during the election process.

Court Expresses Concern Over Poll Violations

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the strong observation that“democracy cannot be converted into a criminal society” while hearing a plea concerning the conduct of the Delhi University Students' Union elections. The court directed Delhi University, Delhi Police and the Delhi government to submit reports by Friday detailing the steps taken in connection with the incidents brought before the court.

The bench also directed that a copy of its order be sent to senior authorities, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, Delhi Chief Secretary and Lieutenant Governor. The court expressed concern over alleged violence and the presence of unruly elements during campaigning in North Campus. It noted that similar concerns had arisen repeatedly during DUSU elections and that the court had issued directions in the past to ensure peaceful polling.

Authorities Questioned on Inaction

The bench said that despite repeated assurances by Delhi University and the police that necessary measures would be taken, the material placed before it indicated an“almost complete failure” to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. During the hearing, the court examined photographs showing vehicles allegedly displaying the names of DUSU candidates. It questioned the authorities why the persons involved could not be identified when photographs had also appeared on candidates' social media accounts.

The bench also questioned the authorities over vehicles allegedly moving without registration plates and asked what action had been taken against those found violating court directions or the election code. The court said it could postpone the elections if necessary and consider permitting only candidates against whom no such involvement was found.

Authorities Assure Action

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said action would be taken against those responsible and that an FIR had been registered. He also said the authorities would apprise the court on Friday of the steps taken and maintained that the situation this year was considerably better than in previous DUSU elections.

The court will consider the authorities' reports on Friday. (ANI)

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