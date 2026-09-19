Bhutan To Launch Anti-Drug Campaign Modelled On Kerala's Operation Toofan

Bhutan is preparing to launch a major anti-drug campaign modelled on Keralam's Operation Toofan – The Narco Hunt, with the aim of dismantling drug networks and curbing drug abuse among the country's youth, according to a press release.

Bhutan to Model Campaign on 'Operation Toofan'

According to the press release, Bhutan Home Minister Lyonpo Lungten Dorji said his country would initiate a major campaign against drug abuse based on the model of Operation Toofan. The Bhutanese Home Minister made the remarks during a phone conversation with Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, according to the release.

The press release said Dorji praised the activities of Operation Toofan – The Narco Hunt and indicated that the Bhutanese government was prepared to implement a similar campaign against drug trafficking and abuse.

Minister Recalls Kerala Connection

During the conversation, Dorji also recalled the longstanding connection between Keralam and Bhutan, particularly the contribution of Malayali teachers in Bhutan, the release said.

The Bhutanese Home Minister recalled that several Malayalis had travelled to Bhutan to work as teachers and shared that he himself had been taught by Malayali teachers, according to the press release.

Planned Visit to Assess Operation

Dorji also said that he would visit Kerala soon to assess the activities and functioning of Operation Toofan, the release added.

He also invited Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to visit Bhutan, according to the release.

About Operation Toofan

Operation Toofan – The Narco Hunt is Keralam's campaign against drug abuse and drug trafficking, with authorities focusing on identifying and disrupting drug networks while raising awareness about substance abuse.

The proposed Bhutanese campaign is expected to draw from Keralam's approach as the Himalayan nation seeks to strengthen its efforts to tackle drug-related concerns, particularly among young people, the press release said. (ANI)

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