Trichy Airport Holds Bomb Threat Mock Drill To Test Preparedness

Tiruchirappalli International Airport conducted a two-phase bomb threat mock exercise on Friday to assess the preparedness, coordination, and emergency response capabilities of various agencies in handling simulated threats involving an aircraft and the terminal building.

In a post on X, Trichy Airport said, "Bomb threat to aircraft, terminal building and building evaluation exercise carried out at international airport in coordination with key security agencies, as Safety and passenger security remain our top priority. @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @AAIRHQSR."

Coordinated Multi-Agency Participation

The exercise was conducted in two phases, covering a simulated bomb threat involving an aircraft and another inside the terminal building. The exercise saw coordinated participation from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Air Traffic Services, airline representatives, the Intelligence Bureau, Airport Police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Customs, Immigration, and other stakeholder agencies. The Airport Director functioned as the Coordinator of the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC).

Phase 1: Simulated Aircraft Threat

During the simulated aircraft scenario, agencies demonstrated procedures related to communication, threat assessment, coordination, aircraft security and search operations. The exercise also included a simulated suspicious baggage situation and tested coordination among security, fire, medical, airline and other agencies.

Phase 2: Terminal Building Evacuation

The second phase involved a simulated bomb threat inside the terminal building, following which passengers and staff were evacuated in an orderly manner to designated safe assembly areas. CISF personnel, AAI Fire and Rescue Services, airport stakeholders and other agencies participated in the evacuation and security response.

Exercise Objectives and Assessment

The exercise was aimed at assessing inter-agency coordination, communication, operational preparedness, evacuation procedures and emergency response, besides identifying areas requiring further improvement.

The exercise concluded with a debriefing session involving participating agencies and observers. Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan said the mock exercise was conducted as part of efforts to assess and strengthen the airport's emergency preparedness and coordinated response mechanisms. (ANI)

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