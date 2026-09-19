Zelenskyy Links US Sanctions Bill To Russian Missile, Drone Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday welcomed the US House of Representatives' passage of the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, directly linking the legislative action to an overnight wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine. The Russian assault targeted residential neighbourhoods and power grids across eight regions, leaving over 10 civilians injured, including children, and sparking community fires.

Zelenskyy: Timing of Russian Assault 'Symbolic'

In a post on X, President Zelenskyy urged international partners to intensify diplomatic and economic pressure on Moscow to force an end to the war.

Zelenskyy called the timing of the Russian assault "symbolic," emphasising that economic pressure remains essential to forcing Moscow to negotiate as the war enters its fifth year. Direct strikes caused significant disruption to energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions. Missiles and drones damaged residential buildings and triggered widespread fires across communities in Kyiv and Odesa. Ukrainian officials reported emergency impacts and damage across a total of eight regions.

"It is symbolic that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on the night of yet another Russian attack on Ukraine with ballistic and other missiles and drones. Once again, civilian infrastructure was targeted, with damage reported in eight regions. The Russians struck energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions. In Kyiv and Odesa, ordinary residential buildings were hit. More than 10 people were injured, including children. Some were hospitalized. There were fires in many communities," said Zelenskyy.

It is symbolic that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on the night of yet another Russian attack on Ukraine with ballistic and other missiles and drones. Once again, civilian infrastructure was targeted, with damage... twitter/xFz458d4AN - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2026

US House Approves Comprehensive Sanctions Act

The Russian bombardment coincided with major legislative developments in Washington. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 in a 262-to-159 vote. The legislation targets Russian financial institutions, political figures, oligarchs, and the maritime "shadow fleet" utilised to bypass oil export restrictions. It authorises the executive branch to place tariffs of up to 100% on major importers of Russian oil and gas or nations assisting in sanctions evasion. The package extends existing restrictions on Iran's energy and weapons sectors. Developed after more than a year of intense negotiations, the legislation represents one of the most comprehensive U.S. legislative crackdowns since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

'A Powerful Tool to Stop This Terrorist War'

President Zelenskyy thanked congressional leaders and lawmakers, framing strong economic curbs as a direct pathway to ending the conflict.

"The Lindsey Graham bill, along with other strong sanctions steps by our partners against the source of this war – against Russia – is an extremely powerful tool that can stop this terrorist war and bring Russia to the point where it has to make peace. Sanctions must be strong so that all efforts for peace – including our joint diplomatic efforts with the United States, Europe, and our other friends – can succeed. I thank the members of the House of Representatives, senators, and leaders of the U.S. Congress for supporting this legislation. Russia needs to end this war," said Zelenskyy.

The bill now heads to President Trump's desk, where its enactment is expected to tighten financial leverage against Moscow while Ukraine repairs its damaged energy grids amid ongoing military pressure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)