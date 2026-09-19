Kerala's VD Satheesan Meets Palestinian Envoy To Strengthen Ties

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday met Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh in New Delhi.“Met with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India, H.E. Abdullah Abu Shawesh, in New Delhi today, accompanied by Shri Haris Beeran MP,” Satheesan said in a post on X.

Speaking to ANI, Abu Shawesh said the meeting was held amid discussions on strengthening ties between Palestine and Kerala and exploring possible programmes between the two sides. He described the interaction with Satheesan as his first meeting with the Chief Minister and called it“a pleasure and an honour.”

Preserving Shared History

The Palestinian envoy also addressed the issue of historical ties between India and Palestine, saying there was a need to preserve what he described as the shared historical record of the two sides.“Today, we convened this important press conference to address what we see as Israel's continued attempt to falsify history-particularly a history that is shared between Palestine and India,” Abu Shawesh said.

“It is time for Palestinians and Indians to stand together in preserving the accuracy of their shared historical record,” he added.

Envoy on BRICS Summit

At the recently held BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Abu Shawesh congratulated India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the meeting, saying Palestine was represented in the discussions and that the summit declaration included references to Palestine.“I congratulate India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian people and the Republic of India on the successful organisation of this very important BRICS Summit,” he said.

He added that BRICS countries reiterated their support for a two-state solution and addressed issues of importance to the Palestinian people.

According to Abu Shawesh, discussions on Gaza reconstruction and assistance to Palestinians were not part of Friday's meeting with Satheesan and would primarily be taken up with the Union government. (ANI)

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