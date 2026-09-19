SC Allows Removal Of Invasive Trees From Delhi's Central Ridge

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the Delhi Forest Department to remove invasive tree species from the Central Ridge, subject to strict compliance with the approved Delhi Eco-Restoration Plan 2026-30. The Court said the exercise must be overseen by the Delhi Ridge Management Board.

SC Stays High Court Contempt Proceedings

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also stayed contempt proceedings initiated by the Delhi High Court over alleged violations of its directions restraining construction, clearing, excavation and tree removal in the Ridge.

The apex court accepted the Forest Department's contention that species such as Vilayati Keekar (Prosopis juliflora), Babool (Vachellia nilotica) and Eucalyptus need to be removed to facilitate the growth of indigenous species including Neem, Banyan, Peepal, Jamun and Amaltas.

The order came on the Forest Department's challenge to the High Court's August 20 order. The contempt petition was filed by Lt Col (Retd) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi, managing trustee of the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement.

Details of the Restoration Plan

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the department, said around 13,000 invasive trees remained to be removed. She submitted that under the 2026-27 annual plan, 22,188 invasive trees spread across 191 hectares were to be removed and replaced with around 7.29 lakh trees and shrubs.

According to the department, around 9,000 invasive trees had already been removed, while 5.31 lakh trees and shrubs had been planted across approximately 120 hectares. Around 13,161 invasive trees remained over 70 hectares.

The bench directed the Forest Department to submit an interim compliance report. The Director of the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, was asked to constitute an expert team to examine the implementation of the restoration plan. (ANI)

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