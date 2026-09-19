India, Finland Bolster Environmental Cooperation, Review Climate Goals

India-Finland Bilateral Meeting on Environmental Cooperation

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday held a high-level bilateral meeting with Finland's Minister of Climate and Environment, Sari Multala, in New Delhi to deepen environmental cooperation and review joint climate action goals. The bilateral talks focused heavily on scaling up green partnerships following the conclusion of the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF 2026), alongside discussions on upcoming international environmental summits.

Detailing the scope of the bilateral engagement, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav wrote in a post on X, "Held a bilateral meeting with Ms. @SariMultala, Minister of Climate and Environment of Finland, in New Delhi today." "We discussed the key takeaways from the recently concluded World Circular Economy Forum and explored ways to further advance the India-Finland partnership in the area of circular economy," he added.

Highlighting their discussions on multilateral climate and biodiversity frameworks, Yadav noted that the duo exchanged views on the forthcoming 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity. "We also exchanged views on the upcoming UNFCCC COP31 and CBD COP 16, along with matters of mutual interest under the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution," Yadav noted.

Reaffirming the shared vision of both nations toward environmental stewardship, the Minister emphasised, "India and Finland share a strong commitment to advancing climate action, circularity, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development through deeper cooperation."

The meeting comes as India and Finland continue to bolster bilateral relations under their broader environmental cooperation framework, emphasising resource efficiency, sustainable waste management, and global action against plastic pollution.

India's Proactive Approach to Drought Resilience

Earlier in August, India highlighted its best practices and how it is pushing for a fundamental shift in the global approach to drought - from reactive relief to proactive, technology-enabled resilience at the Ministerial Dialogue on 'Accelerating Drought Resilience' at COP17 of UNCCD in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav presented India's views at the dialogue, underlining how drought is no longer an occasional event, but a defining developmental challenge touching water security, food systems, biodiversity and economic stability. He highlighted that India integrates early warning, mitigation, relief and community resilience through a coordinated multi-institutional approach.

He noted of India's practices, such as rainfall tracking and satellite-based drought assessments, and how a risk-informed approach rests on the premise that land sustains water.

Community-Led Restoration and Watershed Development

He also highlighted the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies as an important tool for strengthening groundwater recharge and rural resilience. In India's mountainous regions, community-led restoration of springs and recharge zones is helping secure water for drinking and irrigation, he underlined.

In the plains, Union Minister Yadav pointed to India's watershed development programmes, which address degraded rain-fed landscapes through a ridge-to-valley approach. These initiatives, he said, are driven by community institutions and strengthened through convergence with rural employment programmes.

Household and Farmer Support Mechanisms

"At the household level, drinking water programs ensure reliable supply even under stress with assured service levels, local quality testing and prioritization of vulnerable areas," he added.

He highlighted how India's core belief is that drought must be managed as a predictable, preventable risk and not a recurring disaster demanding emergency response. "Prevention rests on watershed development, water harvesting, up-forestation, recharge and climate-resilient crops, disaster-related funds, employment guarantees, fodder support and emergency water supply provide relief when required," he said at the dialogue.

He also highlighted the role of crop insurance in protecting farmers from drought and other non-preventable losses across the crop cycle. (ANI)

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