'Raja D King' Announces 'Iphone Langar' Giveaway On September 22

Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King' has announced that his much-talked-about "iPhone Langar", a giveaway of Apple's iPhone, will be held on September 22, stating the date and details were revealed to him by "Jai Mata Di." Trehan said the date came earlier than he expected amid online speculations about when the event would be held. "I had thought that after September 21, Mata Rani would give a date 5–7 days, 10 days, or 15 days later; but 'Jai Mata Di' gave the date of September 22," he told ANI. The giveaway will take place between 12 PM and 2 PM, he said, adding that "there is no bias here; neither are there any favourites nor anyone special," saying that people from the media are welcome to livestream the event.

Spiritual Motivation Behind the Giveaway

Trehan framed the 'langar' as the culmination of years of personal devotion. "I remained absorbed in devotion. I gave up everything and everyone who was mine... I wanted to attain 'Jai Mata Di'; I wanted to know who 'Jai Mata Di' is, the source of everything we receive," he said, describing the September 22 event in Chandigarh as the first of many.

"So from September 22, you will see such langars being organised as guided by 'Jai Mata Di'. It starts September 22, between 12 PM and 2 PM, where iPhones will be given as prasad (blessed offering) to whichever lucky humans 'Jai Mata Di' chooses--to the residents of Chandigarh and Mohali," he said.

Future Expansion Plans

He added, "On the 22nd itself, 10 more cities in Punjab will be announced... On the 5th, I will announce the next date... followed by another 15 days, 15 cities, and so on. One day, we will cover the entire world."

The Choice of Prize: iPhone 17 Only

Comparing it to past giveaway announcements, Trehan said the response to this one was unlike anything he'd seen. "The curiosity I witnessed for iPhones, I've never seen anywhere else," he said.

"Initially, 'Jai Mata Di' had told me to give whichever iPhone people like--not 11, 12, 13, 14, or 15," he said, but claimed intervention later. He added, "If someone gets an iPhone 16, they will be happy, but they will also say, 'Jai Mata Di, why didn't I get a 17 when the person next to me got a 17?' So, the 16 was also cancelled... only the iPhone 17 will be given. It will start with the iPhone 17, which costs around ₹1 lakh," (ANI)

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