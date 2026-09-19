Gujarat Celebrates PM Modi's Birthday With Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav was held at Gujarat Lok Bhavan to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lady Governor Darshana Devi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, and Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela attended the event.

During the second phase of the Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav, 21 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families whose homes Governor Shri Acharya Devvratji had visited and with whom he had shared meals during the Gram Kalyan Programme were invited and felicitated at Lok Bhavan, according to the release.

Governor on Gram Kalyan Programme and Social Harmony

On this occasion, Governor Shri Acharya Devvratji shared his experiences of the Gram Kalyan Programme, saying that he visits a village every week as part of the initiative. The programme focuses on tree plantation, cleanliness, social harmony, Gram Sabhas, yoga and natural farming. During these visits, the Governor stays overnight at the village school, participates in yoga with students and villagers, and provides practical guidance on Jeevamrut-Ghanjeevamrut and natural farming. He also shares meals with Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families. He said the programme is helping bring positive changes in villages in agriculture, animal husbandry, cleanliness and education, according to the release.

Citing the teachings of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and the Vedas, the Governor said that all human beings are equal. He said that distinctions based on social status are created by society. Samajik Samrasta is not just an idea, but an important foundation for building a prosperous and empowered nation. He said true Samajik Samrasta can be achieved when everyone is treated with equality and respect, rising above differences of caste, religion, class and social status. He added that India's great leaders and Sanatan culture have always conveyed the message that all human beings are children of the same God. Sharing each other's joys and sorrows and living with mutual love, respect and cooperation is the true duty of every human being. When the last person in society can live with dignity and contribute to the nation's development, the vision of a united, harmonious and Atmanirbhar society can be realised.

The Governor emphasised the importance of education and de-addiction. He urged parents to provide higher education to their children, especially daughters, and said that an educated person can transform an entire family. Highlighting the harmful effects of addiction, he appealed to everyone to stay away from it.

Extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that over the past decade, more than 25 crore people in the country have moved above the poverty line, while India has emerged as a major economic power globally.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Spiritual Unity and Welfare Schemes

Speaking about Samajik Samrasta from a spiritual perspective, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the same Supreme Soul resides in every human being. He said that the Supreme Soul resides equally in everyone. He added that distinctions based on high and low and caste discrimination are created by society. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these differences are being overcome through the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas, promoting greater social harmony.

CM stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced welfare schemes with a focus on the deprived, Dalit and backward sections of society. He added that a saturation approach is being followed to ensure that the benefits of every scheme reach all eligible beneficiaries and contribute to their economic and social development. CM highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lifelong dedication to the nation and 25 years of public service focused on the welfare of the poor. He said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being organised across the country to carry this spirit of service and dedication to every citizen. He expressed confidence that the Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav would further encourage public participation in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

'A Meaningful and Inspiring Way to Celebrate': Shankar Chaudhary

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said that India's culture and the sacred tradition of saints have always taught us to move forward by taking all sections of society together. Following this tradition, the Governor is continuously working to strengthen social harmony. He recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he entered the Chief Minister's residence after having the Kumbh Sthapan ceremony performed by a girl from a Scheduled Caste family. said that the Governor's gesture on this occasion goes beyond inviting people for a community meal and reflects heartfelt affection and warmth. He described the event as a meaningful and inspiring way to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday.

Minister Darshna Vaghela Praises Governor's Efforts

Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela said that the Governor of Gujarat is setting an inspiring example of social harmony. He visits villages, shares meals with Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and participates in their joys and sorrows. She added that the Prime Minister, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, had undertaken several initiatives to strengthen social harmony. Various public welfare schemes and campaigns, including housing schemes, reflect his vision of inclusive development.

Following the programme, Governor Acharya Devvrat and the dignitaries present shared a meal with guests from various districts.

Notably, on April 14, 2026, the first phase of the Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which was chaired by President Droupadi Murmu, during which 24 families were felicitated. (ANI)

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