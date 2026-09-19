Nvidia-Backed Cloud Platform Nscale Files For IPO - NVDA Stock In Focus



London-headquartered Nscale is seeking a New York Stock Exchange listing under the ticker symbol NSCL.

Revenue surged to $140.6 million for the first six months of 2026, up from $10.4 million a year earlier, while net losses expanded to $1.02 billion. The firm maintains close partnerships with Nvidia, Microsoft, and Anthropic.

London-based AI data center company Nscale has filed publicly for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York to acquire the infrastructure needed to meet the global demand for artificial intelligence compute power.

The company, a neocloud provider that rents out AI computing resources, plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NSCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.

The company did not disclose the size and scope of its listing in its filings. However, a Bloomberg report cited that the company is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion in the IPO.

Nscale Financials

According to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nscale reported rapid top-line growth alongside escalating losses. For the six-month period ending June 30, the company generated $140.6 million in revenue, up significantly from $10.4 million during the same period in the prior year. However, net losses expanded to $1.02 billion for the period, compared to $368.9 million in the previous year.

Originally spun off from a cryptocurrency mining enterprise in early 2024, Nscale reached a private valuation of around $14.6 billion following a March Series C funding round.

Data Infrastructure And Industry Partnerships

Nscale manages hyperscale AI hubs located in Norway, Portugal, Texas, and West Virginia, controlling over 10 gigawatts of power capacity as of August 2026. The firm holds about $103 billion in total contract value. Major commitments include a $45-billion agreement with Anthropic to utilize compute resources at Nscale's flagship Monarch Compute Campus in West Virginia.

The company also maintains deep operational ties with Nvidia Corp., which holds a stake of more than 5% through warrants issued during a 2025 financing round. Nscale explicitly highlighted its hardware reliance on Nvidia as a primary risk factor in its SEC paperwork.

Nscale's board includes prominent industry figures, including former Meta Platforms Inc. (META) executives Sheryl Sandberg and Nick Clegg. Major shareholders owning 5% or more of the company include investment firm Aker, Sandton Capital Partners, and a trust linked to founder and Chief Executive Officer Josh Payne.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

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