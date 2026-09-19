Haryana: Father Of Infant Mauled By Pitbull Wants Breed Banned

A seven-month-old infant who was critically injured in an alleged Pitbull dog attack in Sonipat is now stable and currently undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Father demands ban on breed

Speaking to ANI, the child's father, Kailash, said that while the family held no grievance against the dog's owner, the authorities should put a ban on the breed. "My child was playing nearby. My younger sister was looking after him, and the dog's owner was also interacting with him. Suddenly, the owner's children opened the gate, and the dog attacked. The owner stood by us and helped; we do not want any action taken against the owner...We earnestly request the doctor and the administration to provide the best possible care. I also request the administration to ban this breed of dog. Such a tragic incident should not happen to anyone else; this is the first time it has occurred in our neighbourhood," he said.

Child's condition stable after surgery

Dr Kundan Mittal of PGIMS Rohtak told ANI, "The child was brought in on the 14th with severe injuries. The abdominal trauma was particularly critical; his intestines had actually protruded-requiring surgery." Mittal said the infant's condition is now stable following the procedure. "The child is currently stable; we have started him on milk. He is stable and is receiving only antibiotics and milk. We have started feeding him via a tube," he said.

Highlighting the severity of the attack, he added, "The injury was severe; he is just a seven-month-old infant, so the situation could have been dire. The impact was massive; the injuries to his face and back, while present, are not as critical. The direct trauma was to his chest and abdomen, causing the intestinal protrusion. Surgery was performed, and he is doing well; we will proceed with further feeding once he recovers." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)