CRM Stock Drops Despite Fresh Price Target Hikes Jpmorgan Believes Investor Day Was 'Incrementally Positive' For Re-Rating Thesis
|Firm
|Rating
|Previous Price Target
|New Price Target
|Increase
|Stifel
|Buy
|$275
|$300
|$25
|Canaccord Genuity
|Buy
|$270
|$300
|$30
|Guggenheim
|Buy
|$270
|$300
|$30
|BMO Capital
|Outperform
|$260
|$285
|$25
|Citi
|Neutral
|$233
|$263
|$30
Stifel said Salesforce has“six distinct ways” to monetize AI. These include selling more core licenses, premium upgrades, Agentforce, Data 360, Agent Fabric and APIs, MCPs and infrastructure.
Canaccord pointed to positive signs in Salesforce's pipeline, sales coverage and contract activity. Meanwhile, Guggenheim said it had a more open view of Salesforce's potential after the event, although it still sees some of the risks it had flagged before Dreamforce.
BMO also became more positive on Salesforce's ability to benefit from enterprise AI. The firm said new products and partnerships, including AIforce, could make it easier for customers to adopt the technology and create more value over time.
RBC Capital was more cautious. The firm said its checks with Salesforce partners showed improving demand but mixed feedback on pricing. It kept its 'Sector Perform' rating and $250 price target.
Agentforce Expands Salesforce's AI Push
Agentforce remains a key part of the Salesforce AI story, with analysts looking for signs that the product can generate more revenue from the company's large customer base.
Salesforce is also taking Agentforce into new areas through partnerships. Snap (SNAP) announced Wednesday that it is working with Salesforce to bring Agentforce to its SPECS augmented-reality glasses for enterprise customers.
The partnership will enable workers to use SPECS to identify what they are looking at, create service cases, find relevant information, and update workflows without switching to another screen.
Snap is also working with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) to connect SPECS with Amazon Quick, while Nvidia (NVDA) is helping bring AI agents built on its XR AI stack to the glasses.
Read also: CORZ Stock Gets AMD Boost, While HUT, CIFR, WULF Shares Win Tenant Nod As Wells Fargo Backs Bitcoin Miners' AI Pivot
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment