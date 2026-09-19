Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Organ Donation Drive For PM's Birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched an organ donation campaign under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being organised from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The initiative aims to promote organ donation, strengthen transplant services and encourage citizens to pledge their organs.

Gupta herself pledged to donate her organs and filled out the pledge form. The Delhi Government's Department of Health and Family Welfare organised an event at the Delhi Secretariat, where an online portal for the campaign was launched. Citizens can register through the portal and take a pledge to donate their organs. A digital pledge certificate is generated automatically after registration.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said organ donation reflected the true spirit of 'Seva Sankalp' and that one person's pledge could save several lives. She appealed to the people of Delhi to actively participate in the campaign and pledge to donate their organs, saying the initiative could provide new hope to patients awaiting transplants and give a new direction to the cause of organ donation in society.“With active participation from citizens, organ donation can be turned into a people-driven movement,” she said.

SOTTO to Boost Organ Donation Efforts

To improve coordination of organ donation and organ and tissue transplantation, the Delhi Government has also made the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) operational at G.B. Pant Hospital. The SOTTO will coordinate and promote activities related to organ and tissue donation in Delhi.

The campaign will use digital platforms, awareness drives, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and community-level activities to reach citizens. Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said a dedicated Organ Donation Pledge Portal had been launched to make the process more accessible and ensure greater public participation.

He said it was a matter of pride that Gupta herself took the pledge and became the first person to register on the SOTTO website, describing it as an inspiring example for the people of Delhi.“With SOTTO becoming operational at G.B. Pant Hospital, coordination and promotion of organ and tissue donation in Delhi is being further strengthened,” Singh said. The Health Minister appealed to citizens to come forward, take the pledge to donate their organs and become part of the initiative. (ANI)

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