Curd Rice In Wine Glass? Cook Makes Daily Meal Plating Hilarious After Asked To Serve 'Fancy Food' - VIRAL

1.3 million likes and thousands of comments! 'Le fancy' Didi's hilarious plating has gone viral and how! That's what a recent Instagram post from 'just.m' racked up, featuring a cook humorously transforming everyday meals into "fancy" dishes. The video, shared on September 15, 2026, quickly went viral on the Meta-owned platform. It captures Didi's creative efforts, her presentation of simple food-elaborate, often comical. Didi's "Le fancy Didi." with its hashtag #justtellm, grabbed immediate attention. Online users found the cook's unique plating and serving methods wildly entertaining. Her exaggerated presentation truly fuelled the humour.

Didi's Creative Culinary Flair

What exactly did Didi do? The video shows her imaginative approach to preparing and presenting food, turning ordinary dishes into extravagant culinary experiences. She does it with an exaggerated, theatrical flair. For instance, she serves curd rice in an inverted wine glass, mimicking high-end restaurant plating. Another segment shows her using a hairdryer to melt butter for a table side experience-a humorous stand-in for a chef's blowtorch, a technique common in gourmet settings.

Take a look at the video!

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How Netizen's Reacted?

"The hairdryer make me laugh half dead," one user exclaimed. Viewers universally praised Didi's inventive and over-the-top techniques. Another person noted, "Didi after watching 3 episodes of MasterChef clearly seeing the influence of high-pressure cooking shows on her elaborate methods. This comparison to 'MasterChef' perfectly captures the humor: simple home-cooked meals presented with such extreme drama.

Here's Why The Post Went Viral!

Didi's creativity isn't the only reason the 'just.m' post took off. Its broad appeal lies in the universally understood humor of over-the-top presentations. User comments consistently drew parallels to professional cooking competitions like 'MasterChef'. There, dramatic plating and innovative techniques are the norm. Didi applies these high-stakes culinary theatrics to humble, everyday dishes. She creates a relatable comedic contrast that resonates globally.