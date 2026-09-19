Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Journalist For Derogatory Posts On X

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi, to register an FIR against journalist Karishma Aziz over alleged derogatory posts and videos on social media platform X targeting Hindu religious figures, historical personalities and India.

Court's Order and Observations

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta of the Patiala House (District) Court in Delhi passed the order on a complaint filed by Advocate Amita Sachdeva, holding that the complaint and material placed on record disclosed commission of cognizable offences requiring investigation.

“However, having regard to the allegations made in the complaint, the material placed on record and the nature of evidence required to be collected, this Court is satisfied that the complaint discloses commission of cognizable offences requiring investigation. It is made clear that no opinion is being expressed on the merits of the allegations, at this stage,” the court noted.

Details of the Complaint

The court directed the SHO, Cyber Police Station, New Delhi, to register an FIR on the basis of the complaint and undertake investigation in accordance with law. It also directed that a compliance report be filed within one week.

The complaint alleged that Aziz had made a series of posts and videos on X which insulted Hindu religious beliefs and figures, distorted history and promoted communal disharmony and anti-India sentiment.

According to the complaint, Sachdeva came across a post on February 9, 2025, which allegedly mocked the physical disability of a Hindu saint. Another post dated February 13 allegedly contained remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video posted on February 19 allegedly mocked Hindu warriors, kings and revolutionaries. The complaint further referred to a February 20 video, alleging that it glorified Aurangzeb while denigrating Hindu icons and their legacy. It also referred to posts dated February 23 and 26, alleging derogatory remarks against Hinduism, historical figures and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Sachdeva alleged that the posts formed part of a series of statements that sought to demean Hindu beliefs, insult India and create communal discord. She sought registration of an FIR under Sections 196, 299 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Cyber Police's Submission

The Cyber Police, in its response, submitted that the posts contained obscenity and statements directly targeting Hinduism but were also like political and historical commentary, criticism and satire. The police said that, considering freedom of speech and the enquiry conducted, it found no evidence of a deliberate attempt to incite communal disharmony.

Court's Final Directive

The court said that at this stage it was not required to conclusively determine whether the allegations were true or record any final finding on the criminal liability of the accused.

The court noted that the complaint concerned a series of posts published over a period of time and that the complainant had placed screenshots, transcripts and links relating to the alleged posts and videos on record. It further said that the authorship and operation of the concerned social media account, the uploaded material, its dissemination and other electronic records were matters requiring collection and preservation through the investigative process.

The court also considered territorial jurisdiction and noted that the complainant had stated that she accessed and viewed the posts from her chamber within the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

The court accordingly allowed Sachdeva's application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS and directed the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi, to register the FIR and conduct an investigation in accordance with law. The court made it clear that the direction to register an FIR does not amount to a finding on the merits of the allegations or the culpability of Aziz. (ANI)

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