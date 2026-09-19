Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued, Low-Pressure System Brews Over Andaman Sea

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and South Bengal till Sunday, while a low-pressure system over the Andaman Sea could intensify into a deep depression and approach Odisha and Andhra coasts.

The weather department predicts scattered rainfall across all South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, from Friday to Sunday. Officials have issued a yellow alert for these districts till Sunday.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, which is 0.5 degrees below normal. The city saw a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, staying 1.4 degrees above normal.

South Bengal might experience light to moderate rain with lightning strikes today. Gusty winds can blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The weather office does not expect any heavy rain in these districts for now.

Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur might get some rain soon. The weather department does not forecast heavy rain for any other North Bengal district. Officials have not issued any weather alerts for North Bengal from Saturday onwards.

Overall rainfall has decreased in the state. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar might receive heavy rain on Friday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar can expect scattered rain with thunderstorms.

The southwest monsoon might withdraw from parts of West Rajasthan on September 19. The monsoon trough currently passes through a low-pressure area near the Arabian Sea. This trough extends through Digha straight into the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation might reach the North Andaman Sea by Friday evening. This weather system will likely create a low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea by Saturday evening.

This low-pressure system can gain strength and turn into a deep depression by September 21 or 22. The system will then move west-northwestwards and reach the East-central Bay of Bengal to become even stronger.

The IMD states that the system might move towards the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next three to four days. Weather experts are not yet sure if this depression will finally turn into a cyclone.