IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Spiritual Celebration After 30-Ball Century Goes Viral (WATCH)

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has unleashed absolute carnage in the third and final T20I of the series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

After being put in to bat first by Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran, India's openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson kept the opposition bowling attack at the bay, with the former taking center stage with an explosive knock. The Men in Blue raced to 142/0 in 9.4 overs before Abhishek's threatening stay at the crease.

Abhishek Sharma played a blazing knock of 108 off 34 balls, including 11 sixes and 9 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 317.65. The southpaw reached three-figure mark in just 30 balls, making him the fastest Indian batter ever to score a century in the history of T20Is.

Also Read:Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest T20I ton by an Indian, breaks record

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Century Celebration Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma did not show mercy on Afghanistan bowlers, as the Indian opener tore through the bowling attack with relentless aggression, treating the Delhi crowd to a masterclass in power-hitting and aggressive stroke-play that left the visitors completely stunned.

While Sanju Samson was anchoring the innings and protecting the partnership, Abhishek shouldered the responsibility of launching an aerial assault, clearing the ropes at ease and completing his half-century in just 15 deliveries before accelerating even further to reach his historic three-figure mark in double-quick time.

While batting on 99 off 29 balls, Abhishek took a single off the next delivery by Abdullah Ahmadzai to complete his third T20I century. After raising the bat to acknowledge the applause, the 24-year-old sat down, removed his helmet, struck a cross-legged yoga meditation pose on the pitch, and apparently chanted 'Om Namah Shivaya'

A MAGNIFICENT MILESTONE! Relive the moment Abhishek Sharma brought up a record-breaking hundred #TeamIndia | twitter/SMbmXrtziL

- BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2026

Abhishek Sharma scored 102 runs through his 20 boundaries, meaning only six runs came from running between the wickets, underscoring his pure boundary-hitting dominance in one of the most blistering displays ever witnessed in international T20 cricket.

After the scores of 89 and 39 in the first two outings, Abhishek bounced back spectacularly, smashing a record-breaking 108 off 34 balls to finish the series on a high.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Leaves Fans In Awe

Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking century knock has sparked massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing the young opener's explosive batting display and calling his 30-ball century a knock to remember.

Taking to their X handles, many lauded Abhishek Sharma's fearless approach and extraordinary power-hitting, with some even backing him to become a three-format star for India in the future. Others praised his record-breaking knock and described his breathtaking innings as a moment that could define his career.

However, a few fans were left in disbelief by his astonishing power-hitting, with one even joking that a double century in T20 cricket no longer looks impossible for the young Indian opener.

Abhishek Sharma's timing is explosive, and his bat speed is elite. What really stands out is how he generates power through the arc without losing balance that's what separates a good hitter from a true match defining T20 opener. He's got huge upside, no hesitation, and plays...

- Swagat (@0xM0rtal) September 17, 2026

A knock to remember for a long time the name Abhishek Sharma

- Proud Indian (@ProudIndian2507) September 17, 2026

A Gentle reminder to everybody: he is the best T20 batter. He played like this. Many Congratulations!

- Pranav Mahajan (@_cricketpranav) September 17, 2026

Indian T20 squad is incomplete without him

- KAUSTAV (@iamkaustavbhatt) September 17, 2026

I felt he is the guy who could do it very strong I just want to see him play 3 formats in future he has that quality Sportsnerd (@Cricnerd293) September 17, 2026

What a moment for Abhishek Sharma! A fearless, breathtaking innings that showcased his power, confidence and incredible hitting ability. From the very first ball, he looked determined to take the game away. Moments like these can define a career. Take a bow, Abhishek!...

- FailedCricketer (@FailedCrickt) September 17, 2026

With this kind of stroke play, a double century in T20s doesn't even look impossible for Abhishek Sharma anymore Bro is built different. #INDvsAFG twitter/dBBz98NB9M

- AJ (@CricEsportsbuzz) September 17, 2026

hero of decade Abhishek sharma

- GulluEmpire (@GulluEmpire1234) September 17, 2026

I just love this man. I know I will continue watching cricket just because of him after Virat retires.

- X_wood (@x_bwood) September 17, 2026

30 balls for a century vs a full member - that's not batting, that's a highlights reel in real time to remember. Abhishek Sharma has officially arrived.

- Siddharth Bhimani. (@wittysiddharth) September 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Team India posted a total of 221/7 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson scoring 50 off 35 balls and Shreyas Iyer (17) and Shivam Dube (14) making valuable contributions alongside Abhishek Sharma's sensational century.

The Men in Blue have already sealed the series 2-0, and the third T20I is being played as the series finale, with India looking to complete a clean sweep against Afghanistan.

Also Read:IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson's Reaction to 'Justice Mil Gaya' by Delhi Crowd Goes Viral (WATCH)