Sonu Nigam Clarifies Viral Video 'Mocking' Salman Khan's Singing

Singer Sonu Nigam has clarified a viral video that appeared to show him mocking Salman Khan's singing in 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', saying the reaction clip was taken from a completely different context and had nothing to do with the Bollywood superstar or the song.

An edited video featuring Salman Khan singing 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' on television has been circulating on social media. The clip then cuts to Sonu making expressive gestures and holding his forehead before he is heard saying,“I heard something good after many days, and it made me lose my mind. I'll weep if I hear someone sing.” The video was shared with text suggesting that Sonu was 'roasting' Salman for his rendition of the song, amid an ongoing discussion on social media around the song's credits.

Sonu Nigam's Clarification

However, Sonu has now clarified that his reaction was originally recorded while he was watching a performance by a“Pakistani little girl singer” Reposting the edited video on Instagram feed, Sonu wrote,“Can expect the unexpected on internet (shocked emoji) I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer.”

The Original Context of the Reaction

The clarification came after the edited clip gained traction online, with the juxtaposition of Salman's performance and Sonu's old reaction leading viewers to interpret the video as a response to Salman's rendition. One of the user commented, "I remember that video of yours sir!!" Another wrote, "That was 'Bol Hu' song."

The original reaction dates back to 2020, when Sonu Nigam had shared his response to Pakistani singer Hadiya Hashmi's performance of 'Bol Hu'. He had praised the young singer and spoken about how deeply her rendition had moved him.

At the time, Sonu revealed that actor and television personality Jaaved Jaaferi had sent him the performance to listen to. He said the rendition affected him so deeply that he ended up crying after hearing it.

The old video has now resurfaced after being edited alongside Salman Khan's performance, creating the impression that Sonu was reacting to the actor's rendition of 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'. The ace singer has clarified that the reaction was originally in response to Hadiya's performance and had no connection to Salman or the song.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)