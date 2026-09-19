DUSU Election 2026: Vote Counting Underway, Results Expected Today

DUSU Election 2026 Vote Counting Begins

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2026 began on Saturday, with the results for the four central posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary expected to be announced today. The counting of votes is progressing in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi.

Polling Concludes with Record Turnout

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent. The first phase of polling was held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while the second phase for evening students was conducted from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

A total of 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were arranged for the election, of which 960 were deployed for voting, and 40 were kept in reserve.

Key Contestants and Parties

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections.

According to the final provisional candidate list, seven candidates were in the fray for the post of President, five for Vice-President, four for Secretary, and four for Joint Secretary.

The main contest is between ABVP and NSUI. ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President, while NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts.

In a post on X, NSUI's Presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena wrote, "Today at 8:30 PM, the counting will begin. I am fully confident that the way you all have shown me love, the decision will be in my favour."

आज 8: 30 बजे काउंटिंग शुरू हो जाएगी मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आप लोगों का जिस तरह प्यार मिला है तो फैसला मेरी तरफ ही होगा❤️ - vijay shankar meena (@Narendrameena_1) September 19, 2026

ABVP Claims Wins in College-Level Elections

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, ABVP has claimed victories in several college-level elections. The organisation won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College.

According to ABVP, its candidates secured all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, while its panel recorded a 6-0 victory at Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), won all eight posts at Bharati College and secured all six posts at Shivaji College.

The organisation also said its candidates won all four posts at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

At Keshav Mahavidyalaya, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Vice President and Secretary.

At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, its candidates won the posts of President and Secretary, along with both Central Councillor posts.

At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee representative.

The DUSU elections are held annually for the four central posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. The union represents students from various colleges affiliated with Delhi University.

High Court Bans Victory Processions

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday prohibited any victory procession following the declaration of DUSU election results, directing that the ban would apply not only on roads but also within the university campus and hostels.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also issued notices to all student organisations and all 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections, seeking their response on why collective electoral damages should not be imposed for alleged violations of election norms. The court directed Delhi Police and Delhi University to take all possible preventive measures and ensure strict compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and earlier orders passed by the court. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)