DUSU Polls: ABVP Confident Of 4-0 Win, Fields Yash Dabas For Prez

ABVP Confident of Victory in DUSU Polls

A day ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its panel is contesting all four DUSU posts, with Yash Dabas contesting for President, Ishu Maurya for Vice President, Riya Chhawdi for Secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for Joint Secretary. The panel is contesting on ballot number 7-3-3-3.

According to ABVP, its candidates and workers interacted with students throughout the election campaign and discussed issues concerning them. The organisation said it has received support from students and expressed confidence that its panel would win all four seats in the September 18 election, which it described as a 4-0 victory.

ABVP also said that its members remain engaged with students throughout the year and have undertaken campaigns and programmes on various student-related issues ahead of the elections.

Alleges Interference from Political Parties

During the press conference, ABVP raised concerns over the participation of individuals associated with political organisations in the DUSU election campaign. It referred to the participation of Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib and Congress National Spokesperson Ragini Nayak in campaigning for NSUI inside classrooms.

ABVP also alleged that members associated with the Congress, including the Indian Youth Congress and Seva Dal, as well as people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, have been active during the election. The organisation also referred to incidents involving ABVP workers on September 16 and demanded immediate police action against those responsible.

Condemns Violence, Demands Action

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said that the organisation's strength at Delhi University comes from its student members, who, according to him, remain engaged with students throughout the year. He alleged that NSUI had lost ground on campus and was relying on outside political support during the election campaign.

Solanki also referred to the Delhi High Court's observations concerning violence, the presence of outsiders and alleged violations of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and court directives in connection with the DUSU elections. He said those responsible for the September 16 incidents involving ABVP members should be identified and arrested.

"Violence of any kind is unacceptable. The university and police administration must ensure that the election process is conducted peacefully and in accordance with the prescribed rules," Solanki said.

ABVP said it has confidence in the support of students and reiterated its expectation of winning all four DUSU seats in the September 18 election.

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