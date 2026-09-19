Man Dances On Plastic Chair, Gives Dramatic Demo To Prove Its Strength, Internet Amused (WATCH)

A plastic chair seller turned an ordinary sales pitch into a strength test, leaving social media users amused by the lengths he went to prove that his products could withstand serious punishment. X user Sajid Tyagi shared a video showing the seller putting a seemingly flimsy plastic chair through an increasingly extreme series of tests. After repeatedly smacking the chair, the man climbed onto the seat and balanced his full weight on it.

The seller then began jumping on the chair and dancing on top of it as if it were a sturdy stage.

प्लास्टिक की चेयर बेचने वाले के द्वारा चेयर की मजबूती बताने का तरीका मस्त है twitter/3CiGDIQ1Cv

- Manoj Agrawal (@Manoj_Indore) September 18, 2026

Despite all of it, the chair continued to hold together. Its legs visibly bent and flexed under the pressure, but refused to give way.

Sharing the video, Sajid joked that the seller had come to his neighbourhood and demonstrated how to test the chair“in a very thorough way.” He added that whatever level of strength the man claimed the chair had, he was actually demonstrating it himself.

Sajid then quipped that if the chair still broke after surviving all those tests, the seller could hardly be blamed, before asking viewers to guess its price.

Some social media viewers wondered whether there was a specific technique behind the seemingly effortless display.

One user observed that sellers often appear to know precisely where and how to apply pressure without actually damaging the product.

Another compared the chair seller's performance with street vendors who routinely twist, bend and distort plastic products to showcase their durability.