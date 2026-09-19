Special Campaign 6: Power Ministry Targets E-Waste, Official Delays

Bolstering the Government of India's push to institutionalise cleanliness and curb official pendency, the Ministry of Power and its associated entities, including autonomous bodies and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), have been actively driving the Special Campaigns since 2021, officials said.

Focus on E-waste and Pendency Clearance

This year's campaign will place special emphasis on "Effective Collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste" in strict adherence to the guidelines of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. According to the release, alongside e-waste disposal, the drive will ensure timely clearance of pending matters relating to MP's References, References from State Governments, Inter-Ministerial communications, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, Public Grievances, and PG Appeals (CPGRAMS).

Campaign Phases and Timeline

The Preparatory Phase of the“Special Campaign-6” has commenced w.e.f. 15th September, 2026 and will continue till September 30, 2026. During the Preparatory Phase, the MoP and its Subordinate Offices, Attached Offices, Autonomous Bodies and CPSUs will identify the pendency in selected parameters, mobilise the ground functionaries, finalise cleanliness campaign sites, review records, undertake space management planning and identify scrap material for disposal. Nodal Officers in the CPSUs and other Organisations of MoP have already been nominated, as per the release.

The Implementation Phase of the 'Special Campaign 6' will be from October 2 to October 31, 2026, during which efforts will be directed towards achieving targets set in the Preparatory Phase for Swachhata and reducing pendency.

Leadership Review and Commendation

On September 16, 2026, Secretary (Power) chaired a meeting to review the preparations for“Special Campaign 6.0”, which was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Power and its CPSEs/organisations. While commending the sustained efforts of the Ministry and its CPSEs/organisations under the Campaign since 2021, Secretary (Power) urged all concerned to maintain the momentum and set new benchmarks in institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency. He expressed the hope that the Campaign would continue to promote cleanliness, boost morale, enhance the workplace and improve work culture. (ANI)

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