CIEN Draws Slew Of Target Hikes Post Financial Targets Forecast Stock's 10% Surge Takes It Near 200-DMA



Ciena's positive demand outlook served as a key signal for the optical sector, highlighting broader growth potential for key peers like Nokia.

Koyfin data shows fourteen of the 20 analysts tracking CIEN have a "Buy" or "Strong Buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt reiterated its 'Buy' rating and $525 price target, citing Ciena's long-term growth and margin opportunity.

Ciena (CIEN) shares surged over 10% on Thursday morning, climbing toward its 200-day moving average (DMA) following a breach of the level in early September, amid a slew of price target hikes.

The move follows the company's investor forum and three-year financial targets, according to reports from The Fly.

Wall Street Raises Ciena Price Targets

Barclays analyst Tim Long raised Ciena's price target to $548 from $475 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating. Northland raised its price target to $550 from $500 while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating. Morgan Stanley also lifted its target to $450 from $425 while keeping an 'Equal Weight' rating, The Fly reported.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese reiterated a 'Buy' rating and $525 price target following Ciena's investor forum, according to The Fly.

Ciena's FY29 Targets Draw Analyst Attention

Ciena announced its three-year financial targets for fiscal 2029 at its Investor Forum on Wednesday, including around 30% revenue growth from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2029, an adjusted gross margin of about 50% and a 20% free cash flow margin.

Following the update, Northland said the targets point to earnings power of more than $25 per share. Morgan Stanley said the multi-year targets are about 10% ahead of the Street on earnings per share (EPS).

Morgan Stanley also said it came away more positive after attending the investor forum, according to The Fly, but wants to see additional quarters of new product flow. The firm identified gross-margin expansion as a catalyst for Ciena to reach its price target.

According to Koyfin data, fourteen of the 20 analysts tracking CIEN rate it as a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while six rate it a 'Hold.'

Rosenblatt Highlights Ciena Demand, Nokia Read-Through

Rosenblatt said Ciena's demand commentary was 'positive' for Nokia (NOK), according to TheFly. The firm expects hyperscalers to qualify and allocate volume to a second optical data center interconnect supplier.

Rosenblatt identified Nokia as the other scaled optical data center interconnect vendor, with capacity expansion underway. The Nokia commentary is a secondary read-through from Ciena's investor forum rather than a change to Rosenblatt's Ciena rating.

NOK shares were up 4% at the time of writing.

Retail Traders Turn to NOK Over CIEN

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for CIEN remained 'Neutral' with low message volume over the past 24 hours. In contrast, NOK saw 'Extremely Bullish' sentiment and 'Extremely High' message activity, making it one of the trending tickers on Stocktwits.

CIEN stock has gained 50% year-to-date, while NOK stock has risen 61% during the same period.

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