Ranchi: Msc Student Found Dead In BIT Mesra Hostel, Diary Recovered

An MSc student was found dead in Hostel No. 9 of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi late at night, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Anjali, an MSc student at BIT Mesra. Following information about the incident, a team from the BIT police station reached the hostel and took custody of the body.

Diary suggests distress due to family issues

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. However, a diary was found, and its entries indicated that the student was distressed due to family-related issues. According to Ranchi Police, these circumstances may have contributed to the student taking the extreme step.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated.

"Anjali, an MSc student at BIT Mesra, was found dead in Hostel No. 9 late at night. After receiving information, the BIT police station team reached the spot and took custody of the body," Ranchi Police said.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot, though a diary was found. The entries in the diary suggest that the deceased was distressed due to family issues, which may have driven her to take her own life," police said.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, police said. Further details are expected to emerge after the post-mortem examination and investigation. (ANI)

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