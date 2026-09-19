Jaipur Abduction Case: 3 Of 4 Accused Arrested, Planned To Repay Debts

Jaipur Police have arrested three of four accused in an alleged abduction case in which the suspects planned to demand money to repay their debts, DCP South Rajarshi Raj said.

DCP Raj said a special team comprising Ashok Nagar Police, the District Special Team (DST) and the Cyber Cell was formed to investigate the case. Police have arrested three accused, while efforts are underway to trace the fourth suspect.“A special team comprising Ashok Nagar Police, DST and the Cyber Cell was formed to investigate the case. Police have arrested three of the four accused, who planned the crime to demand money and repay their debts,” DCP South Rajarshi Raj said.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

According to the police, the accused allegedly used a fake pistol and a kitchen knife during the incident. They had also attempted to carry out a similar crime a few days earlier but abandoned the attempt after encountering heavy crowds.“A fake pistol and a kitchen knife were used during the incident. The accused had attempted a similar crime a few days earlier but failed due to heavy crowds,” the DCP said.

Police said investigators examined more than 1,000 CCTV cameras installed across different locations to trace the movements of the suspects. Technical analysis was also used to identify and track the accused.“Police examined more than a thousand CCTV cameras, traced the suspects' movements and used technical analysis to identify and arrest them,” Raj said.

Ongoing Probe and Victim's Escape

The arrests come amid the investigation into an alleged abduction attempt in Jaipur earlier this month. According to police, the suspects had targeted a person with the intention of demanding ransom. The victim managed to escape during the incident, following which police launched an extensive investigation.

The case was registered at Ashok Nagar Police Station, and multiple teams were deployed to identify the accused and reconstruct their movements. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence as part of the probe.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events, identify the role of the remaining accused and determine whether the group was involved in any other similar incidents. The accused will face further legal proceedings as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

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