TTD Goes Digital: CM Naidu Launches 'Nandakam' Management App

Nandakam App Launched for Digital Tirumala

Nandakam, a defect and inspection management application for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), was launched by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, on September 16, during the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations in Tirumala.

The application, built and powered by 3Five8 Technologies (makers of ADDA), brings inspection and defect management of pilgrims' rooms and sanitation at TTD into a single connected platform. It has been positioned as part of Digital Tirumala, TTD's broader initiative to modernise both pilgrim-facing services and the operations of the teams that maintain Tirumala.

Core Capabilities and Features

The application is being deployed across more than 8,000 residential units in Tirumala Tirupati. Its core capabilities include defect management, inspection checklists and management, complaint tracking and resolution, and back-end insights through live dashboards for monitoring inspection outcomes and complaint trends in real time.

Streamlining Operations for TTD Teams

The platform is designed to support TTD's Facility Management Services (FMS) team, which maintains pilgrims' rooms and facilities, as well as TTD's Health Department, which oversees sanitation across Tirumala. Through immediate issue reporting, faster routing to the concerned team, timely resolution, verified fixes and real-time tracking, Nandakam is expected to help both teams manage and resolve issues more efficiently, contributing to well-maintained facilities, improved sanitation and a better experience for pilgrims.

The platform will also enable teams to track defects and maintenance issues across pilgrim accommodation and facilities, along with sanitary issues across key pilgrim routes, including the ghat roads, Srivari steps and the Alipiri footpath, with automatic complaint escalation and live tracking of resolution progress.

Developer Insights on the Project

"Nandakam was built to digitise defect management across TTD facilities, making it easier for teams to report, track and resolve issues on time. Working closely with TTD's engineers and administration helped us shape a solution around real ground-level needs, and the support of Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary (IRS), EE FMS Srinivas Rao and Dy EO Health Somannarayana were invaluable in moving this forward. Being part of TTD's digital transformation journey has been a truly special experience for our team," said Manu HV, Senior Product Manager, 3Five8 Technologies.

About 3Five8 Technologies

3Five8 Technologies develops digital platforms for residential communities and public institutions. It is also the maker of ADDA, described as India's pioneer in housing society and residential community management software, operating since 2009.

The company has operations across eight or more countries, with clientele including residential communities and sites across more than 90 cities in India, the UAE, the US, Singapore and Mauritius. Digital platforms developed by 3Five8 Technologies run on a 100 per cent subscription-based model, with no advertising or data monetisation, a structure the company says keeps it aligned with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act. (ANI)

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