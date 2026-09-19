Xpeng Reportedly Eyes More Automakers To License Autonomous Driving, Cockpit Technologies After Volkswagen Partnership



Xpeng is planning to cover robotaxi, robotics and other physical AI applications as part of the potential licensing deal.

Potential customers could also include overseas software companies and auto suppliers. The company launched its G9L five-seater SUV in China on Thursday.

Xpeng (XPEV) is reportedly looking to license its growing portfolio of autonomous and in-vehicle technologies to automakers as it seeks to expand its business beyond its existing partnership with Volkswagen.

Xpeng's U.S.-listed shares were up around 3% at the time of writing.

Electronic Vehicle Architecture, Smart-Cockpit Technologies On Offer

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, Xpeng has already held discussions with potential partners interested in its technology. The company could offer its electrical and electronic vehicle architecture, smart cockpit systems, Turing AI chips and advanced driver-assistance software.

Potential customers could also include overseas software companies and auto suppliers, a source told Reuters. Xpeng is also planning to cover robotaxi, robotics and other physical AI applications as part of the potential licensing deal, another source told Reuters.

Volkswagen Deal Provides A Blueprint

Xpeng's strategy builds on its relationship with Volkswagen, which began in 2023 when the German automaker invested about $700 million for a 4.99% stake in the Chinese automaker. The companies initially agreed to jointly develop EVs before expanding their partnership into electrical and electronic architecture.

Their first jointly developed model, Volkswagen's ID 08 electric SUV entered mass production in March 2026 and uses Xpeng technology, including its Turing AI chips, smart driving systems, and cockpit technology.

The partnership is also helping Xpeng increase its topline beyond vehicle sales. In the second quarter of 2026, revenues from services and others surged 93.9% to about $400 million.

G9L SUV Launched In China

The expansion comes as Xpeng continues to expand its vehicle lineup. On Thursday, the company launched its G9L five-seater SUV in China with a global launch event scheduled on October 12 at the Paris Motor Show.

The electric G9L reportedly offers up to 755 km of CLTC range and can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 11 minutes. CLTC, or China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, is the country's official testing standard for estimating an EV's driving range.

XPEV Worst-Performing Stock Among Chinese EV Makers

Retail sentiment surrounding XPEV on Stocktwits remained 'neutral' over the past 24 hours.

XPEV shares have slumped more than 47% so far this year, worse than rival NIO's 29% decline and Li Auto's (LI) 31% fall.

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